T20 World Cup 2021 Match 40, New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

New Zealand will lock horns with Afghanistan in their upcoming match at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. The two sides will meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 7.

New Zealand are placed second in the points table with six points, having won three out of the four games played thus far. A win for the Kiwis would ensure them a place in the semis, while a loss would see the Afghan side climb up the points table.

A win for Afghanistan would open the door for India with the Net Run Rate potentially coming into play. Meanwhile, a win for the Kiwis would close the doors for the Men in Blue.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Date and Time: 7th November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi is a good one to bat on, with the average first innings score hovering around 150-160 runs. The bowlers will also have a great time at this venue.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

It should be a warm, sunny evening, with clear skies in Abu Dhabi, with an average temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Probable XI

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf/Mujeeb ur Rehman, Naveen ul Haq and Hamid Hassan.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

The Kiwis have had a better run at the ongoing edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. They are likely to win this encounter against Afghanistan. However, the Mohammad Nabi-led side have the firepower in their ranks to upset their opponents on any given day. They will fancy their chances against New Zealand on Sunday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan TV & live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Aditya Singh

