T20 World Cup 2021 Match 8, Sri Lanka vs Ireland: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in the eighth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka squared off against Namibia in their previous game in the competition. Batting first, Namibia were bowled out for a mere 96, thanks to a three-wicket haul by Maheesh Theekshana. Moreover, Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

In reply, Sri Lanka's top three batters failed to get going. But Avishka Fernando (30* off 28) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42* off 27) chased down the target in 13.3 overs.

Ireland, meanwhile, are coming into this game off a comprehensive victory against the Netherlands. The Dutch side scored 106 runs in their allotted twenty overs. They were restricted to a below par-total, thanks to brilliant spells from Mark Adair (3/9) and Curtis Campher (4/26).

The Irish side chased down the total in 15.1 overs with seven wickets in hand. They will now look to extend their winning run in the tournament when they meet Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Ireland.

Date & Time: 20th October 2021; 7:30 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Weather Forecast

A clear day is on the cards with no prediction of rain.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been relatively good for batting. We can expect scores of around 150+ in both innings. Expect a high-scoring contest on the day.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Ireland

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Match Prediction

Both sides started their respective ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaigns with comfortable victories. However, Sri Lanka will start this game as the clear favourites, having played a lot of competitive cricket over the years against various teams, especially recently.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to beat Ireland on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Bhargav