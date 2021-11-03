T20 World Cup 2021: Most runs and most wickets standings after South Africa vs Bangladesh and Pakistan vs Namibia (updated)

South African and Pakistani players climbed up the leading run-scoring and wicket-taking charts of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday. The Proteas defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in the first match of the day, followed by the Babar Azam-led team's clinical 45-run victory over Namibia.

Bangladesh were skittled out for just 84 in Abu Dhabi. Skipper Mahmadullah, who was their top-scorer in the tournament until today, could only score three runs and slipped from fifth to ninth in the run-scoring charts. While Mohammad Naim was able to add just nine runs to his tally of 148 and slipped from sixth to seventh, wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim plummeted three spots to 10th after scoring a duck.

South Africa, despite being one of the best sides in the tournament so far, don't have a distinguished run-getter. This could also be seen as a brilliant team effort. Aiden Markram, their best batter so far, scored a four-ball duck on Wednesday and slipped to 18th in the run-scoring charts of the T20 World Cup. Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored in the game with a crucial 31 and jumped to the 24th rank.

As expected, Pakistan's openers Azam and Mohammad Rizwan played brilliantly against the inexperienced but exciting Namibian bowlers. Rizwan contributed 79 and Azam 70 in their team's massive total of 189-2 in the first innings.

As a result, Rizwan went past 12 batters to become the second-highest scorer of the T20 World Cup 2021 with a total of 199 runs. He was separated by Azam by just one run as the Pakistani skipper jumped nine positions to be placed at third in the table. But in what might be a slightly worrying sign for the Men in Green, no other batter other than the openers is even in the top-50.

David Wiese continued his good run for Namibia, adding 43 runs to his tally in a losing cause. He gained four positions to now sit at no.4 in the run-scoring table with a total of 185 runs. Meanwhile, his captain and the team's second-highest scorer in T20 World Cup, Gerhard Erasmus, collected 15 runs to now sit at 11th.

You can see the complete run-scoring standings here.

T20 World Cup 2021: Anrich Nortje enters top-five in the wicket-taking charts

Updated T20 World Cup most wickets standings after Wednesday. (PC: ICC)

In the bowling department, two South Africans and one Nambian entered the top-10. Pacers Anrich Nortje and Dwayne Pretorius have been magnificent for the Proteas in this T20 World Cup so far and added three and two wickets to their tally respectively on Wednesday. While Nortje is now the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with eight scalps, Pretorius is the 10th-best with seven victims.

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



#BANvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt "Anrich has been on form for a long time now and I'm so happy for him. He works extremely hard and it's paying off. So it's great to be bowling with him" - Kagiso Rabada has high praise for his partner 🇿🇦 🤝 "Anrich has been on form for a long time now and I'm so happy for him. He works extremely hard and it's paying off. So it's great to be bowling with him" - Kagiso Rabada has high praise for his partner 🇿🇦 🤝 #BANvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt https://t.co/1fLBwP4FVu

Bangladesh rested Mustafizur Rahman, which resulted in him sliding from fourth to fifth. Spinner Mahedi Hasan, meanwhile, added a wicket to his tally to jump to sixth.

Pakistan's best bowler so far, Haris Rauf, also picked up just one scalp against Namibia and didn't gain much to be in the 13th spot in the table. But Namibia's Jan Frylinck jumped to ninth with a total of eight snares.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

You can see the complete wicket-taking standings here.

Edited by Samya Majumdar