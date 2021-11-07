T20 World Cup 2021: “They have the stocks to upset New Zealand” - Ravichandran Ashwin previews Afghanistan’s big clash against Kiwis

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckons that Afghanistan have the talent and arsenal to upset New Zealand in the crucial Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

A lot will hinge on how the New Zealand versus Afghanistan game pans out as far as the semi-final qualification scenario for Group 2 is concerned. While Pakistan are already through, a win for New Zealand will confirm their spot as well in the knockouts.

However, in case Afghanistan defeat the Kiwis on Sunday and India beat Namibia on Monday, it will all come down to the run rate of the teams. As Afghanistan, India and New Zealand would all finish on six points, the team with the best run rate will progress to the semi-finals.

Previewing the New Zealand-Afghanistan clash on his YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that, being a day game, Afghanistan have a slight advantage. He commented:

“It is going to be a day game at Abu Dhabi, which gives Afghanistan a sort of a reasonable advantage. I won’t say it’s an edge but they definitely have the raw materials, the stocks to upset New Zealand if things go right for them. There is a lot of raw talent in that Afghanistan dressing room.”

The Indian offie pointed out that New Zealand’s batting has stumbled a bit in recent games, which will also give the Afghanistan bowlers some confidence. Ashwin added:

“We need to understand that Afghanistan will be going into the game fancying themselves against a New Zealand that played Namibia in the last game at Sharjah. They found themselves in a bit of a hole before Neesham and Phillips recovered it for them.”

While Afghanistan went down to India by 66 runs in their previous Super 12 encounter, New Zealand recovered from a batting wobble to get the better of Namibia by 52 runs.

“New Zealand’s greatest strength is their planning” - Ravichandran Ashwin on the challenge for Afghanistan

Speaking about New Zealand, Ashwin pointed out that the Kiwis are meticulous in their planning and will be up against a talented but raw Afghanistan side. According to the 35-year-old, the match could be decided on the basis of the plans Kiwis have to tackle Afghanistan’s talent, especially their spinners.

Predicting that Afghanistan off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman is likely to play against New Zealand, Ashwin said:

“New Zealand’s greatest strength is their planning and their bowling attack. How they plan against Afghanistan and how they tackle Afghanistan's raw talent, who have some immense power, will be where this game gets decided. And also, how the New Zealand batting line-up will counter the Afghanistan spin trio of Nabi, Mujeeb and Rashid. I expect Mujeeb to be fit and raring for the game. If Afghanistan win reasonably well, then it puts India under pressure going into the last game against Namibia.”

The Afghanistan-New Zealand clash is like a double-edged sword for India. They want Afghanistan to defeat the Kiwis but not by a comprehensive margin because that would make the run rate scenario tougher for India.

