T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Afghanistan live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Cricket fans will witness a historic New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 this afternoon in Abu Dhabi. The two nations have never played a T20I match against each other before.

The Indian team's semifinal hopes rely heavily on the result of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match. If the Blackcaps emerge victorious, India and Afghanistan will be eliminated from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. But if Afghanistan win, all three teams will stay alive, and the second semifinalist from Group 2 will be decided after the India vs Namibia match.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Telecast Channel List in India

All cricket fans in India are looking forward to watching the New Zealand vs Afghanistan battle. Here is the full telecast channel list for this match in India:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Star players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be in action during the first-ever New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20I match. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

