T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand vs Scotland live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Michael Leask will be a key player for the Scots in the New Zealand vs Scotland match
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Nov 03, 2021 12:03 AM IST
Preview

For the first time since 2009, fans will witness a New Zealand vs Scotland T20I match in the ICC T20 World Cup this afternoon. The iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to this Super 12 fixture.

The New Zealand vs Scotland game is very important for both sides. If the Scottish team suffer another defeat in the Super 12 round, their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals will be all but over.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will aim to continue their winning momentum after defeating India in their last match. The Kiwis can inch a step closer to the semifinals if they emerge victorious in the New Zealand vs Scotland game.

New Zealand vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in India

Indian cricket team fans will closely follow the New Zealand vs Scotland match because if Scotland win, India's semifinal hopes will receive a boost.

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the New Zealand vs Scotland game:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

New Zealand vs Scotland: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

T20 stars like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod and Michael Leask will be in action during the New Zealand vs Scotland match.

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other nations across the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It will be interesting to see if the Kyle Coetzer-led outfit can spring a surprise in the New Zealand vs Scotland match.

Edited by Sai Krishna
