T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs AFG: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in a crucial T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The Black Caps will seal a berth in the semifinals with a victory.

But if the Kane Williamson-led outfit lose to Afghanistan, India could overtake both teams in the race to the semifinals. While New Zealand will start as firm favorites on Sunday, they must guard against complacency as Afghanistan have the ability to beat any team on their day.

On that note, here are some numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: NZ vs AFG

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 59

Matches won by teams batting first: 27

Matches won by teams batting second: 32

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 84 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2021

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 141

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Australia vs West Indies match stats 2021

In the previous T20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Australia defeated West Indies by eight wickets. The batters enjoyed themselves in Abu Dhabi as 12 sixes were smashed across two innings. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh scored a fifty each for the Aussies.

A total of nine wickets fell in the match, with spinners accounting for just three of them.

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the Afghanistan vs New Zealand clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

