T20 World Cup 2021, NZ vs NAM: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Namibia will face off against New Zealand in their penultimate ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Namibian side have been very impressive in their maiden T20 World Cup campaign, recording three wins in the six games they have played so far.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the T20 format. The game is an important one for New Zealand as a win will take them a step closer to the semifinals.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted many matches in T20 World Cup 2021 so far. Ahead of Friday's game, let's take a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is played on the ground.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: NZ vs NAM

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 20

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 151

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - England vs Sri Lanka match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Jos Buttler became the first centurion of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The England wicket-keeper smashed a ton against Sri Lanka and guided his team to a 163-run total in the first innings.

Chasing 164, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals and were dismissed for 137. A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with eight of them being picked up by spinners. The batters hit 14 sixes across two innings.

