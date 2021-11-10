T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs AUS: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday. Group 2 winners Pakistan will face off against the runners-up of Group 1, Australia, for a place in the grand final.

Australia played three of their five Super 12 matches at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, registering two wins and one loss. Meanwhile, Pakistan emerged victorious in both games they played in Dubai.

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has aided the bowlers and batters equally in ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Teams batting second have achieved more success than teams batting first.

Ahead of the second semi-final, let's take a look at some important stats you need to know from previous T20Is played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: PAK vs AUS

T20I matches played: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 37

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 211/3 - Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 55 - West Indies vs. England, 2021

Highest individual score: 93 - Martin Guptill (NZ) vs. Scotland, 2021

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Imad Wasim (PAK) vs. West Indies, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 142

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - India vs Namibia match stats 2021

India and Namibia faced off against each other in the previous match held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first. A fine bowling performance from India kept Namibia down to 132/8 in 20 overs. In response, half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped India stroll to a nine-wicket win.

A total of nine wickets fell in the India vs Namibia game, with fast bowlers accounting for just three of them. The batters hit six sixes across the two innings.

