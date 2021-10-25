T20 World Cup 2021, PAK vs NZ: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and stats

Pakistan will face New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tomorrow evening in their second match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Men in Green snapped their losing streak against Team India in T20 World Cup matches by beating them last night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Babar Azam and Co. will have the confidence on their side after that ten-wicket victory. They will start as the favorites to beat the Black Caps at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah recently hosted the T20 World Cup fixture between Afghanistan and Scotland, where the Afghans recorded a lopsided win. Before Pakistan and New Zealand meet at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here are some vital numbers fans need to know from previous matches played at the venue:

Today's T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: PAK vs NZ

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20I matches played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 10

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 215/6 - Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Lowest team score: 44 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2021

Highest individual score: 118* - Mohammad Shahzad (AFG) vs. Zimbabwe, 2016

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Samiullah Shinwari (AFG) vs. Kenya, 2013

Average 1st innings score: 153

Sharjah Cricket Stadium - Afghanistan vs. Scotland match stats 2021

In the previous T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan beat Scotland by 130 runs. Batting first, the Mohammad Nabi-led outfit scored 190 runs for the loss of four wickets. Najibullah Zadran top-scored with a 34-ball knock of 59 runs.

In reply, the Scots managed only 60 runs. Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan united forces to dismantle the Scottish batting lineup. Rahman took a five-wicket haul while Khan bagged four wickets. Ten out of the 14 wickets that fell in the game went into the accounts of the spin bowlers.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

