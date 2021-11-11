T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia: 3 player battles to watch out for

New Zealand have made it to the final of the T20 World Cup. The other semi-final will see Pakistan and Australia jostle for a spot in the final.

Pakistan are unbeaten in the entire tournament so far and that makes them a dangerous contender to pip Australia. However, the latter has shown some spunk and recorded enough impressive performances to make it to this stage.

With both teams filled with stars capable of winning the game, we take a look at the three key player battles ahead of the marquee T20 World Cup clash.

#1 David Warner vs Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 'lefty' T20 World Cup clash

David Warner has registered two fifties in the tournament. His last score was an unbeaten 89 against the Windies to help Australia win by eight wickets and book a semifinal slot.

Up against him will be Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's most impressive and deadly pacer throughout the tournament. The young quick has picked up six wickets in the T20 World Cup so far at an economy of 6.70.

Can Afridi send Warner packing early, or will the Southpaw get the better of the pacer?

#2 Babar Azam vs Mitchell Starc

Flair and flamboyant batting meets guile and searing pace at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Mitchell Starc takes on Babar Azam.

Starc hasn't really set the T20 World Cup on fire and has just seven wickets to show for in the tournament so far. But he's just one spell away from showing the world how tough it can be to get the batters fending off his bang-on yorkers.

Azam has been consistent for Pakistan at the top with scores of 61, 9, 51, 70 and 66. Australia will look to stop the Babar bat juggernaut to make sure they stand a healthy chance of winning the contest.

#3 Steven Smith vs Haris Rauf

Right-arm quick Haris Rauf has been a revelation for Pakistan at this year's T20 World Cup. He's been among the wickets in all the games he's played so far and will be relishing the prospect of squaring off against a class batter in Steven Smith.

Smith has had a quiet tournament so far, not batting in the last couple of games. A platform such as the semifinals of a World Cup would be apt for the Australian batter to show his skills.

Edited by Diptanil Roy