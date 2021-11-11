T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan vs Australia live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Pakistan will take on Australia on Thursday to decide which team joins New Zealand in the final of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Babar Azam-led outfit are undefeated in the tournament so far, having recorded five wins in five matches during the Super 12 stage.

Meanwhile, Australia won four of their five matches to earn a place in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinals.

Australia faced Pakistan in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in 2010, with Australia emerging victorious on that occasion. Pakistan will be keen to avenge that defeat when they take on Aaron Finch's side at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan vs Australia: Telecast Channel List in India

The Pakistan vs Australia match promises to be an entertaining one. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this semifinal match:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Pakistan vs Australia: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Big names like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Aaron Finch, David Warner and Mitchell Starc will be in action during the Pakistan vs Australia semifinal. Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top and progresses to the final.

