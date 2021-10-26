T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Predicting the three highest run-scorers

Pakistan take on New Zealand in a T20 World Cup clash in Dubai on Tuesday. Both teams have hard-hitting batsmen in their ranks who will be keen to flex their muscles.

Pakistan's formidable top order took the attack to India in their opening game on Sunday, and their middle order will now hope to showcase their abilities against a formidable Kiwi bowling attack.

Ahead of the key T20 World Cup clash, we try and predict who the highest run-scorers could be.

#1 Babar Azam: Pakistan's T20 World Cup batting mainstay

The Pakistan skipper was in sublime form against India in their T20 World Cup opener, smashing a 52-ball-68 to guide his team to a 10-wicket win. He will play a key role in getting his side off to a steady start against New Zealand, while Mohammad Rizwan attacks during the powerplay.

Babar Azam will be one of the key wickets New Zealand will look to bag early on in the innings.

#2 Kane Williamson

While most of his success may have come in Test and ODI cricket, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is no slouch with the bat in the shortest format of the game.

Williamson scored 37 in the first warm-up match against Australia, but didn't bat in the second against England. If he can produce a solid innings, New Zealand will fancy their chances of pulling off a victory.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan

The Pakistan wicket-keeper made batting look effortless against India, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 55 balls. He has fond memories of New Zealand, having made a 59-ball 89 the last time these two sides faced off, in a dead rubber in Napier.

Rizwan will once again hope to get Pakistan off to an explosive start. His ability to pierce the gaps and also hit over the infield makes him a dangerous proposition.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

