T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who won yesterday's match?

A sizzling sixth-wicket partnership of 48 between Asif Ali (27* off 12) and Shoaib Malik (26* off 20) scuttled a New Zealand fightback as Pakistan won Match 19 of the T20 World Cup 2021 by five wickets.

After Haris Rauf’s four-fer restricted New Zealand to 134 for 8, the Kiwi bowlers hit back hard to reduce Pakistan to 87 for five in Sharjah. However, Ali and Malik ensured Pakistan reached their desired destination.

Ali, who began his innings with a sublime four off Trent Boult, smacked consecutive sixes off Tim Southee in the 17th over to put Pakistan on top. After whacking a length ball over long-off, he walloped a slower delivery to the other side of the fence.

With 24 needed off the last three overs, Shoaib Malik hit Mitchell Santner past point for four. He then stepped down the track and launched the bowler for a huge six over his head. The duo took Pakistan past the finish line in 18.4 overs.

Earlier, New Zealand bowlers kept things tight in their defence of 135, restricting the Pakistan openers to 28 at the end of five overs. Babar Azam (9) perished to Southee, trying to break the shackles. The Kiwi pacer completely outfoxed Azam with a slower one and cleaned him up to complete 100 T20I scalps.

While Mohammad Rizwan was content rotating the strike, Fakhar Zaman decided to take on Ish Sodhi and slog-swept the leg-spinner for a maximum in the 9th over. The bowler had his revenge in the same over though, trapping the batter with a quick legbreak. To the naked eye, it seemed Zaman (11) had hit the ball but replays confirmed that it was pad first as New Zealand took an excellent review.

Mohammad Hafeez came in and lofted James Neesham inside-out over extra cover for a maximum. However, he fell to a spectacular effort from Devon Conway. Hafeez (11) charged down the track to Santner and slammed one towards wide long-off. Conway, who was patrolling the area, intercepted the ball perfectly and dived to his left to pull off a sensational catch.

Sodhi then got the massive scalp of Rizwan (33), trapping the Pakistan opener lbw with a flat and straight delivery. At 69 for 4, New Zealand were very much in the contest.

Boult dealt Pakistan another huge blow, trapping Imad Wasim (11) in front of the stumps as the batter missed his reverse-lap and limped off the field. However, Boult also conceded two boundaries in the over. Ali and Malik then shut the door on New Zealand with some clean hitting.

Haris Rauf bags four as New Zealand crawl to 134 for 8

Martin Guptill of New Zealand is bowled by Haris Rauf of Pakistan. Pic: Getty Images

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf came up with a superb spell of 4 for 22 as New Zealand were restricted to 134 for 8 in Sharjah. Three Kiwi batters - Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson and Devon Conway - got into the 20s, but none of them could carry on as Pakistan kept chipping away at the wickets.

Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell got New Zealand off to a decent start as they reached 21 for no loss in three overs after being sent into bat. The first ball of the fourth over from Hasan Ali was punched over mid-on for a maximum by Mitchell. Guptill then cut a short ball over cover for four. Ali also overstepped and ended up conceding 15 in the over.

Rauf was introduced in the last over of the powerplay and made an immediate impact. He bowled Guptill (17) with a pacy delivery that ricocheted off the batter's thigh pad on to the stumps. After mishitting Imad Wasim for a six to long-off, Mitchell perished the very next ball. This time, Mitchell tried to clear the on-side but only found the fielder at long-on.

The move to promote James Neesham (1) did not work as he fell to Mohammad Hafeez’s first ball, caught while trying to whip one over midwicket. At the halfway stage, New Zealand were in trouble at 60 for 3. Kiwi skipper Williamson got an lbw decision overturned against Hafeez as he managed to get some bat on an attempted reverse paddle. The next ball was slapped for six over fine leg and the one after that smacked one-handed over long-on for a maximum.

The 13th over of the New Zealand innings saw Conway hit Shadab Khan for three consecutive fours. The first came thanks to a misfield off a sweep. The second four also came via the same stroke, while the third was reverse-swept.

Just as New Zealand were gaining some momentum, they were dealt a massive blow as Williamson was run out by a direct hit from Ali. The Kiwi skipper hit one towards the left of the bowler and attempted a single, which wasn’t on. He was found short as he tried to regain his crease.

Conway (27) and Glenn Phillips (13) fell in the same over to Rauf, unable to time their big hits. Tim Seifert (8) became Shaheen Afridi’s first victim off the last ball of his spell. Rauf finished on a high, cleaning up Santner (6) off a slower delivery with the final ball of the innings.

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Rauf was sensational with the ball for Pakistan. He got the massive scalp of Guptill, before adding the wickets of Conway, Phillips and Santner.

When Pakistan batted, Rizwan top-scored with 33 while Asif Ali played a blinder to remain unbeaten on 27 off 12.

Sodhi kept New Zealand in the hunt briefly with the wickets of Rizwan and Zaman.

Pakistan pacer Rauf was picked as the Player of the Match for his splendid figures of 4 for 22.

