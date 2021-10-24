T20 World Cup 2021: Player Ratings as Pakistan maul toothless India to break hoodoo

Led by fluent fifties from their openers and a sparkling spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets in Dubai on Sunday, October 24 to make a winning start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign.

After winning the toss and electing to field, Pakistan already held the advantage as India are known to be poor when inserted into bat. Things soon got worse for the Men in Blue as they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Although India recovered decently to make 151/7, Pakistan were never challenged in the chase and got over the line with over two overs to spare.

Here are the player ratings from the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan player ratings vs India as Afridi stars

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Mohammad Rizwan: 9.5/10

Rizwan was unstoppable in Dubai as he smashed an unbeaten 79 to ensure that India were never in the game during the second innings. The keeper was solid behind the stumps as well.

Babar Azam: 9.5/10

It was a perfect night for Pakistan's captain as he commanded his team to an exceptional bowling performance. He essayed a calm 68 in the chase and was there when the winning runs were hit.

Fakhar Zaman: 5/10

As Azam and Rizwan put on a massive opening partnership, Pakistan's in-form southpaw was consigned to the dugout. He won't be complaining, though.

Mohammad Hafeez: 7/10

Hafeez's two overs went for 12 runs as he shared the fifth bowler's role with Imad Wasim. He wasn't needed with the bat.

Shoaib Malik: 5/10

Malik didn't have to contribute in either department as Pakistan cruised to a comfortable win.

Asif Ali: 5/10

Like Malik, Asif Ali had no meaningful contribution in the game and receives a standard rating.

Shadab Khan: 7.5/10

Pakistan's vice-captain sent down an excellent spell, dismissing Rishabh Pant and conceding only 22 runs in his four overs. He was difficult to get away and kept things tight throughout.

Imad Wasim: 7/10

Wasim bowled two miserly overs in the powerplay for just 10 runs and didn't have anything else to do in the game.

Hasan Ali: 6.5/10

Ali was given only one over in the powerplay, and he had to contend with difficult conditions throughout his spell. He scalped the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja but conceded 44 runs in his four overs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi: 8.5/10

Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. His fiery powerplay spell saw him scalp the wickets of the Indian openers before he returned to prise out Virat Kohli in the penultimate over of the innings. Although his fourth over was expensive, the left-armer sent an early statement with a marvelous performance.

Haris Rauf: 7.5/10

Rauf bowled the odd loose delivery, but he was superb at the death for Pakistan. Veering away from his usual express pace to bowl cleverly disguised slower ones, he curtailed India's momentum in the final few overs and picked up the wicket of Hardik Pandya.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sai Krishna