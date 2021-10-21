T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Ireland match

Sri Lanka came back from being down three early wickets to register an emphatic win over Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2021 group stage and seal their spot in the Super 12s.

Wanindu Hasaranga, promoted to no.5, put in a brilliant show with the bat before also impressing with the ball to help Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 70 runs.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12 🔥Which other side will join them from Group A? 🤔 #T20WorldCup Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12 🔥Which other side will join them from Group A? 🤔#T20WorldCup https://t.co/3JVAElBxXP

Winning the toss and opting to field, Ireland got off to a great start, with Sri Lanka on the mat at 8/3 within the second over. But from there, Hasaranga and opener Pathum Nissanka did a great job of rebuilding for the Lankans with a 123-run stand.

Hasaranga was the one who took charge, and after getting to his half-century, he accelerated before being dismissed for 71 off 47. Nissanka finished on 61 off 47.

Maheesh Theekshana shone with the ball once again as he picked up three for 17, while pacers Chamika Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara took two apiece. Hasaranga also picked up one wicket, finishing with figures of 1/12, while Dushmantha Chameera also got a scalp.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie's fighting 41 went in vain as they were bowled out for 101.

T20 World Cup 2021 group stage points table

Before Sri Lanka's win over Ireland, Namibia stunned the Netherlands as they successfully chased 165 to win by six wickets to keep their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup Super 12s alive.

It was also Namibia's first ever win in T20 World Cup history.

Opener Max O'Dowd hit 70 off 56 deliveries to help Netherlands score 164/4.

Namibia, in response, suffered a bit of a top-order collapse after a decent start by the openers and were in trouble at 52/3.

From there, however, David Wiese and captain Gerhard Erasmus took charge with a 91-run stand before the latter fell for 32 off 22.

Wiese stayed unbeaten and guided Namibia home with an over to spare. He scored 66 off just 40 deliveries.

Sri Lanka are now top of the Group A table, with four points from two matches.

Ireland and Namibia are tied on two points each, but Ireland are ahead on a marginally better Net Run Rate (NRR). NeThe Netherlandsre bottom of the group, having lost both their matches so far, and are out of contention to progress further in the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands next, hoping to finish the group stage with a perfect record, while Ireland and Namibia will face off in a shootout for the second spot in their group.

On Thursday, the teams from T20 World Cup Group B will be in action.

Edited by S Chowdhury