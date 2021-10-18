T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Scotland match

Scotland beat Bangladesh in the second match of the opening day of the 2021 T20 World Cup to register the first upset of the tournament.

The Scots successfully defended 140 to beat the Tigers by six runs in their group stage encounter on Sunday in Oman.

After a top-order collapse saw Scotland reeling at 53/6, Chris Greaves and Mark Watt steadied their innings with a 51-run stand.

Watt was eventually dismissed for 22 off 17 by Taskin Ahmed, but Greaves kept going. Greaves smashed 45 off just 28 deliveries before falling to Mustafizur Rahman in the final over, but his rescue job was enough to help Scotland post 140/9.

Scotland then got off to a great start with the ball as they dismissed Bangladesh openers Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das in the first four overs.

Shakib al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim then steadied the ship for Bangladesh, but Greaves was not done with his heroics for the day.

He finished with figures of 2/19 from his three overs.

He dismissed Shakib (20) with his first delivery of the match and in his next over, he castled Mushfiqur (38).

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain tried to finish the job for Bangladesh, but they fell in the death and Scotland eventually held their nerves to seal a memorable win.

T20 World Cup 2021 group stage points table

Before Scotland's thrilling win over Bangladesh, tournament co-hosts Oman had gotten off to a brilliant start as they thrashed Papua New Guinea (PNG) by 10 wickets in the opening match in Muscat.

PNG captain Assad Vala hit a brisk half-century and was aided by Charles Amini's 26-ball 37, but they could only put on 129/9 after being put in to bat, with Oman's Zeeshan Maqsood taking 4/20.

Oman openers Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas then made short work of the chase, finishing the match off in just 13.4 overs. Sing hit 73(42), while Ilyas hit 50(43).

The points table after the opening day of the T20 World Cup sees Oman perched on top of Group B with two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 3.135. Scotland are second, with as many points but NRR of 0.3.

Bangladesh are third after the first round of matches, while PNG are at the bottom of Group B.

Ireland will take on the Netherlands in Group A in the first match on Monday, while Sri Lanka will face Namibia.

