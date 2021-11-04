T20 World Cup 2021: "When we play fearlessly, this is what we get" - Rohit Sharma admits India went in with a different mindset against Afghanistan

Team India’s white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the side went in with a “fearless” approach in the match against Afghanistan, which helped them register their first win in the T20 World Cup 2021.

India defeated Afghanistan by 66 runs in Wednesday’s Super 12 clash. Batting first after losing the toss in Abu Dhabi, India put up an imposing 210 for 2. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 74, while KL Rahul contributed 69. The bowlers then restricted the opposition to 144 for 7.

Reflecting on India’s impressive win, Rohit candidly stated that the team came up with the brand of cricket they wanted to play in the first two games but could not. Speaking at a post-match conference, Rohit said:

“We know that if we lose any game from now on, we are out of the tournament. So we have to win everything. When you are in that kind of a situation, you have to play fearlessly and not think about what is happening elsewhere.”

Rohit added that the kind of cricket they played against Afghanistan is what defines them as a team. The 34-year-old elaborated:

“The approach today from everyone was different and I wish it was in the first two games as well, but it didn’t happen. That can happen when you are on the road for a long time. Decision-making can sometimes be a problem and that is exactly what happened in the first two games. We are a very good team, it is just that we were not good on that particular day against Pakistan and New Zealand. The game we played today sums it up that this is the kind of team we are. When we play fearlessly, this is what we get.”

The veteran opener did not agree with the suggestion that the batters struggled in the first two games as they took time to adjust to their roles, coming in directly from the IPL. He countered:

“All these guys, if I look at the top six-seven batters - myself, Rahul, Surya, Virat, Pant and Jaddu (Jadeja). These guys have been playing for a long time. So they don’t need to be told what they need to do in the Indian team. What they do for their franchise is their lookout, but when they come here, they know their roles. It is not that they are playing the first or second game for the team. They have been here for a long time and understand their roles.”

Apart from Rohit and Rahul, Rishabh Pant (27* off 13) and Hardik Pandya (35* off 13) also made crucial contributions with the bat.

“You saw his quality today” - Rohit Sharma praises Ravichandran Ashwin

India’s match against Afghanistan also marked off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s comeback to international white-ball cricket after four years. The bowler claimed 2 for 14 and proved too good for the opposition batters.

Asked about Ashwin’s comeback, Rohit described the offie as a wicket-taking bowler who is an asset to the team. Rohit said in praise of Ashwin:

“You saw his quality today. He has played so much cricket and has taken so many wickets. Playing a limited-overs match for India, he also knew that it was a challenge for him because he was playing after 3-4 years. But he was playing IPL consistently and he was bowling really well. He is a wicket-taking option and is not there to survive. When you have someone like that in the middle, it gives you an advantage. He understands his bowling pretty well.”

Ashwin trapped Gulbadin Naib (18) lbw and cleaned up Najibullah Zadran (11) as India’s bowlers dominated Afghanistan’s batters.

Edited by Sai Krishna