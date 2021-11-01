T20 World Cup 2021, SA vs BAN, PAK vs NAM: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and stats

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host two crucial matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 tomorrow.

The first game will feature Group 1's South Africa and Bangladesh. The evening match will be between Pakistan and Namibia from Group 2.

Speaking of the afternoon fixture, South Africa need to win the match to bolster their chances of qualifying for the semifinals. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be officially eliminated from the tournament if they lose at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tomorrow.

In the evening, Pakistan and Namibia will play a T20I match for the first time in cricket history.

Pakistan will start as the overwhelming favorites to win as they have already defeated India, New Zealand and Afghanistan in the competition so far. Meanwhile, Namibia will look to perform at their best to try and end Pakistan's winning streak.

Before Sheikh Zayed Stadium hosts these two matches, let's take a look at some vital stats you need to know from previous T20Is played on the ground:

Today T20 World Cup 2021 Pitch History: SA vs BAN, PAK vs NAM

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20I matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 24

Matches won by teams batting second: 30

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 225/7 - Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013

Lowest team score: 87 - Hong Kong vs. Oman, 2017

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs. Papua New Guinea, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs. Nigeria, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 138

Sheikh Zayed Stadium - Afghanistan vs Namibia match stats 2021

Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in the previous T20 World Cup match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Mohammad Shahzad's 33-ball 45 powered Afghanistan to a 160-run total in the first innings. In reply, Namibia scored only 98 runs in their 20 overs.

A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers taking nine of them. The batters hit eight sixes across the two innings.

