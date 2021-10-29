T20 World Cup 2021: Selectors wanted to send Hardik Pandya back but MS Dhoni insisted otherwise - Reports

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been under the lens after his below-par return in the game against Pakistan last Sunday. He hasn't bowled since the start of the second phase of IPL 2021, which has not aided him either.

A report in the TOI suggests that the All India Senior Selection Committee was in favour of sending Hardik back to India after a string of low scores in the IPL. However, it was Team India's mentor MS Dhoni who backed Hardik Pandya to stay for his finishing skills.

"The truth is that the selectors wanted to send him back to India after he didn't bowl in the IPL, but MS Dhoni (appointed Team India mentor) vouched for his finishing skills," TOI quoted a source as saying.

"The whole mystery around his fitness has been going on for the last six months. You're now saying that he has a shoulder injury. In the bargain, you aren't giving a chance to a fit guy. You're playing an unfit guy who isn't useful to the team. It's not right. Because of him, you're neglecting other fit guys who have been performing well,” he further added.

Meanwhile, Hardik Panduya was recently spotted bowling in the nets and is expected to roll his arms in the game against New Zealand on Sunday.

Sandeep Patil Questions Hardik Pandya’s Selection

Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil recently slammed selectors for picking Hardik Pandya without conducting a proper fitness test. Speaking to TOI, Patil said:

“His selection in the XI is up to the captain and the coach, and only the BCCI will know about it. But basically, if a player is not fit, then it comes to the selectors. If he didn’t bowl in the entire IPL, the selectors should have taken a call. They should have asked for a fitness test before including him in the team for the World Cup.

The 65-year-old further added that someone has to be accountable for Hardik Pandya's selection.

“Someone has to be accountable. There’s no comment from (India coach) Ravi Shastri. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane said that he’s fit. How can you say he’s fit, if he became unfit during the match? I mean, this is the World Cup, not just any series or match,” he concluded.

India play New Zealand in their next T20 World Cup game on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Edited by Diptanil Roy