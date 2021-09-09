T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa squad announced; Faf du Plessis ignored, Temba Bavuma to lead the side

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has formally announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. They sprung a surprise by omitting veteran top-order batsman and former skipper Faf du Plessis from the final squad. The Proteas star has been in great form with the bat over the past few seasons for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Du Plessis also recently scored a scintillating century (120*) while leading Saint Lucia Kings in CPL 2021. His absence came as a surprise as Faf's presence could have lent much-needed experience and stability to the Proteas side at the World Cup.

South Africa T20 World Cup squad

Temba Bavuma(C), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Standby players: George Linde, Lizaad Williams, and Andile Phehlukwayo

Temba Bavuma will continue as the skipper of the side in the World Cup as well. George Linde, who has been impressive in the recent past, failed to find a place in the main squad. He is one of the traveling reserves along with Lizaad Williams and Andile Phehlukwayo.

South Africa will begin their campaign at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on October 23

The South African team found themselves in Group 2 during the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The vast majority of fans believe that Group 2 is the group of death as the teams in it will face stiff competition with each other. Here are the groups for the Super 12 round.

Group 1 - England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Winner group A, and Runner up group B

Group 2 - India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner group B, and Runner up group A

A high octane clash between South Africa and Australia will kick off the Super 12 round of the tournament on October 23. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the encounter.

