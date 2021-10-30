T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: 3 player battles to watch out for

South Africa and Sri Lanka have each won a match in their T20 World Cup run so far and have a chance of tying with England and Australia who are placed in the top two. A loss for either side would mean they are in danger of not progressing further.

Both teams come with their own set of firebrand cricketers who have shone in their last two outings. The likes of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen have been a solid inclusion in the side, while Sri Lanka have had some middle-order flashes of brilliance from Bhanuka Rajakapsa and Charith Asalanka.

Ahead of an important scrimmage on Saturday (October 30), we take a look at some of the key player battles.

#1 Aiden Markram vs Wanindu Hasaranga: An interesting mid-innings T20 World Cup clash

Aiden Markram has been in some form. He started off his T20 World Cup with a 40 against Australia and followed it up with an unbeaten 51 against the West Indies to help his side register a whopping eight-wicket victory.

Hasaranga had a good outing with the ball against Australia and had figures of 2/22 despite ending up on the losing side. Markram vs. the tweaker makes for an interesting clash.

#2 Charith Asalanka vs Tabraiz Shamsi

Another mid-innings battle that sees a solid-looking Charith Asalanka face a tricky Tabraiz Shamsi. The spinner was among the wickets, but was expensive in the last T20 World Cup game against the WI, giving away 37 runs from his four overs.

Aslanka has been the anchor for Sri Lanka with 30+ scores in the two matches. He will be eager to continue in the same vein.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen vs Lahiru Kumara

Rassie van der Dussen hit the straps with a sedate unbeaten 43 against the WI and will run into a red-hot Lahiru Kumara, who has gone off color for a couple of games now.

However, his nippy pace and the odd bouncer can threaten the most settled of batters and Dussen will be one of those who will look to counter Kumara's skills when they square off in the T20 World Cup.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

