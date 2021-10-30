T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs Sri Lanka live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka clash will kick off today's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 action at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Fans witnessed a three-match South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20I series prior to the mega event, where the Proteas emerged victorious by 3-0.

The Temba Bavuma-led outfit have momentum on their side heading into the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match. The Proteas defeated defending champions West Indies in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered a defeat against Australia.

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 game will decide which nation will join England and Australia in the top half of the Group 1 standings today.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in India

The Proteas won the previous South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20I series

Many fans are looking forward to the South Africa vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match. Here is the full telecast channel list in India for this game:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

Big names like Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera and Kusal Perera will play this game. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for various countries across the world.

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

