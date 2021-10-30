T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Who will pick the most wickets in today's match?

South Africa's well-groomed T20 World Cup bowling attack when compared to a relatively weaker Sri Lankan bowling unit doesn't necessarily make the latter pushovers.

That said, the island nation has been expensive in their previous outing against Australia. South Africa's bowling department looked a lot more consistent after their win against the West Indies, with the exception of Tabraiz Shamsi, who had a forgettable game, giving away 37 runs from his four overs.

With a few hours left before both sides lock horns, we attempt to predict which bowlers are likely to pick up the most wickets.

#1 Kagiso Rabada may fire for SA in the T20 World Cup tussle against SL

Kagiso Rabada has just two wickets to show for in both his T20 World Cup outings, and while he may be giving away close to seven runs an over, the wickets column is yet to fill up with more scalps.

Rabada will relish the prospect of running through a rebuilding SL side and making some early inroads.

#2 Chamika Karunaratne

Like Rabada, Chamika Karunaratne's T20 World Cup has seen just enough to impress, but not enough to win games for the side. He was particularly expensive against Australia, giving away 19 runs in two overs.

Karunaratne will be up against Temba Bavuma and possibly Reeza Hendricks, both of whom have shown a penchant for playing long innings. If he gets his lengths right, expect a couple from the seamer.

#3 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje, who impressed with his pace in the IPL, has carried that form over to the T20 World Cup. The South African speedster had a good outing with the ball against Australia, picking up 2/21 from his four overs.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He followed that up with another economical spell against the WI, giving away just 14 runs from his four overs and picking up a wicket. Nortje's pace just might make him a threat to SL.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar