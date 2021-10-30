T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Who won today's match?

Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga’s hat-trick, spread across two overs, went in vain as South Africa registered a thrilling four-wicket victory in Match 25 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah.

Hasaranga’s hat-trick left South Africa needing 25 to get off the last two overs with four wickets in hand. Kagiso Rabada came in and walloped Dushmantha Chameera for a six over wide long-off in the penultimate over.

The equation came down to 15 off the last over bowled by Lahiru Kumara. David Miller clubbed the second ball out of the ground with disdain. The next ball was another length delivery and was met with the same treatment by Miller.

The winning runs came off Rabada’s bat, not in convincing fashion, as the fast bowler edged one past the keeper for four, but South Africa did not care. They had won and that was all that mattered.

For Sri Lanka, Hasaranga almost pulled off a sensational win. With the last ball of the 15th over, Hasaranga cleaned up Aiden Markram for 19. The in-form South African batter played down the wrong line and had his stumps knocked back.

With the first ball of his next over, he had Temba Bavuma (46) caught at deep mid-wicket. Bavuma slammed a short ball with some power but the fielder, Pathum Nissanka, leapt into the air and plucked a brilliant catch. Hasaranga completed a hat-trick as Dwaine Pretorius’ slog found long-on. The Lankan spinner could have done with a bit of support from the other end.

South Africa got off to a nervous start in their chase of 143. Reeza Hendricks (11) and Quinton de Kock (12) both perished in the fourth over to Chameera. Hendricks was trapped in front of the stumps with a length delivery that skidded on while De Kock was hurried into a pull and top-edged a short ball straight up in the air.

Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen took a couple of suicidal singles but survived as Sri Lanka could not hit the stumps. There was an appeal for obstructing the field as well after Kumara threw the ball back at the striker’s stumps and Van der Dussen hit it with his bat to avoid being hit on the body. The third umpire ruled it not out. South Africa ended the powerplay at 40 for 2.

Eventually, though, Van der Dussen was run out for 16. Bavuma hit one to Dasun Shanaka at cover and started to run. Van der Dussen responded, only to be sent back. This time though Sri Lanka hit the stumps.

Bavuma steadied the innings for South Africa with a mature knock before Hasaranga’s hat-trick brought a twist to the tale. The Proteas had the last laugh though, courtesy Miller (23* off 13) and Rabada (13* off 7).

Brilliant Shamsi claims three as South Africa restrict Lanka to 142

Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa celebrates the wicket of Avishka Fernando. Pic: Getty Images

Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi ripped through Sri Lanka’s middle order with figures of 3 for 17 as South Africa bowled first after winning the toss. Dwaine Pretorius again chipped in with three wickets at the death. For Sri Lanka, opener Pathum Nissanka scored an impressive 72 off 58 but with no support from others, the innings folded up for 142.

Anrich Nortje struck early, cleaning up Kusal Perera for 7 as he went for an ugly heave. Nissanka and Charith Asalanka then took the attack to the South Africans. In the last over of the powerplay, Asalanka hit Nortje for consecutive boundaries. The first was whacked over mid-wicket and the second driven down the ground.

In the ninth over bowled by Keshav Maharaj, Nissanka and Asalanka combined to clobber a six each to deep midwicket. However, Asalanka’s innings was cut short on 21 as he was run out attempting a close second. There was a slight delay in the call for the second and it proved fatal as Rabada’s throw from mid-wicket caught Asalanka short of his crease.

It was then time for the Shamsi show. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) sent a leading edge back to the bowler while Avishka Fernando’s (3) horror run continued as he too chipped one back to the left-arm spinner. Shami had a third when Hasaranga’s (4) slog found the fielder at long-on.

With wickets falling steadily at the other end, Nissanka couldn’t open up and reached a patient half-century off 46 balls. After skipper Shanaka perished for 11, the Sri Lankan opener was left with no option but to go for the big hits.

Nissanka succeeded in whacking Rabada for a six and two fours in the 18th over. After clattering a back-of-a-length delivery over cow corner for a maximum, he pulled one to square leg and slammed one through extra cover to pick consecutive boundaries.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup



Pretorius, the man to deliver the goods for South Africa again.



#T20WorldCup | #SAvSL | bit.ly/3ErxEGw Nissanka's brilliant knock of 72 comes to an end.Pretorius, the man to deliver the goods for South Africa again. Nissanka's brilliant knock of 72 comes to an end. Pretorius, the man to deliver the goods for South Africa again. #T20WorldCup | #SAvSL | bit.ly/3ErxEGw https://t.co/h9cDSur0Ou

Nissanka's innings ended in the penultimate over as he miscued a slower ball to deep square-leg. Nortje cleaned up Chameera (3) in the last over while Kumara (0) was run out as Sri Lanka folded up for 142.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka: Who won Player of the Match in today’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

South Africa’s left-arm spinner Shamsi set up victory for his team by blowing away Sri Lanka’s middle order. His 3 for 17 broke the back of the opposition’s batting. Pretorius (3/17) and Nortje (2/27) provided solid support.

During South Africa’s chase, Bavuma scored a run-a-ball 46, while Miller came up with a game-changing cameo.

For Sri Lanka, opener Nissanka scored a valiant 72, while Hasaranga’s hat-trick briefly put the Lankans on top.

Shamsi was named Player of the Match for his figures of 3 for 17.

Edited by Sai Krishna