T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs West Indies telecast channel list and live streaming details

After losing their respective opening games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa and West Indies will battle each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.
The Proteas and Caribbean sides suffered big defeats in their respective first games of the Super 12 stage. While the South African team succumbed to the mighty Australian side by five wickets, the West Indies got out all out for only 55 runs while batting first against former champions England.
South Africa vs. West Indies: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada
West Indies and South Africa will be keen to make a fresh start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign today in Dubai. Star players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo will be in action during this big game.
Ahead of the Super 12 match in Dubai, let's take a look at the telecast channel list in India for this fixture:
India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD
Here is the full telecast channel list for various other countries across the globe:
England - Sky Sports
Australia - Foxtel
US - Willow TV
Caribbean - ESPN
South Africa - SuperSport
New Zealand - Sky Sport
Nepal - Star Sports
Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+
UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)
How to live stream South Africa vs. West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match?
Here's the full list of platforms where fans can live stream the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies:
India - Disney+ Hotstar
Australia - Kayo Sports
UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com
UK - Sky Sports NOW