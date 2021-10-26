T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa vs West Indies telecast channel list and live streaming details

After losing their respective opening games in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa and West Indies will battle each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The Proteas and Caribbean sides suffered big defeats in their respective first games of the Super 12 stage. While the South African team succumbed to the mighty Australian side by five wickets, the West Indies got out all out for only 55 runs while batting first against former champions England.

South Africa vs. West Indies: Telecast Channel List in India, US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

West Indies and South Africa will be keen to make a fresh start to their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign today in Dubai. Star players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo will be in action during this big game.

Ahead of the Super 12 match in Dubai, let's take a look at the telecast channel list in India for this fixture:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports 1 Select HD

Here is the full telecast channel list for various other countries across the globe:

England - Sky Sports

Australia - Foxtel

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN)

How to live stream South Africa vs. West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt "As much as it was a day that didn't go according to plan, there are positives we can take out of it. We spoke [at the change of innings] about not giving up and leaving everything out there in the field. I believe the boys did that." #AUSvSA "As much as it was a day that didn't go according to plan, there are positives we can take out of it. We spoke [at the change of innings] about not giving up and leaving everything out there in the field. I believe the boys did that."#AUSvSA #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt https://t.co/a9aFgRiE9R

Here's the full list of platforms where fans can live stream the T20 World Cup match between South Africa and West Indies:

India - Disney+ Hotstar

Australia - Kayo Sports

UAE - OSN.com and www.wavo.com

UK - Sky Sports NOW

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee