T20 World Cup 2021: "Sport is sport, not a battle of religions" - Twitterati bash Pakistan legend Waqar Younis over 'namaz' comment

Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has landed in a massive controversy following his views on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match on Sunday in Dubai.

Pakistan thumped India by 10 wickets in the game to register their first-ever win over their arch-rivals in the World Cup.

Reacting to Pakistan’s historic win, Waqar told ARY News:

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me."

Rizwan was the top-scorer in the match with a unbeaten 79 off 55. Cricket fans and experts from both India and Pakistan praised the winning team’s performance. However, Waqar’s controversial comment has led to a massive outrage on Twitter.

Twitter reactions to Waqar Younis’ shocking statement

Raza Ahmad Rumi @Razarumi

Raza Ahmad Rumi @Razarumi

Sport is sport, not a battle of religions. Shameful remarks #waqaryounis -- there is a large Muslim community in India. We have millions of Hindus living in Pakistan.

Sport is sport, not a battle of religions. https://t.co/BGpv46XYVh

Abhishek Baxi @baxiabhishek Waqar Younis's obnoxious comments actually do disservice to Md. Rizwan's brilliance on field, augmented by his off-game bonhomie and a mature tweet in support of Md. Shami.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha For a person of Waqar Younis' stature to say that watching Rizwan offering namaz in front of Hindus was very special to him, is one of the most disappointing things I have heard. A lot of us try hard to play such things down and talk up sport and to hear this is terrible.

Abhishek  ︎ @ImAbhishek7_ People like Waqar Younis are mentally sick. Cannot look beyond religious bigotry no matter what they've achieved in life

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen twitter.com/pakistan_untol… Pakistan Untold @pakistan_untold

"Rizwan offered Namaz during #INDvPAK match in middle of Hindus was most satisfying thing Mashallah, even more than his batting"- Waqar Younis & Shoaib Akhtar discuss

Such a ridiculous comment, that too coming from a legendary bowler. You expect sensible words from someone like Waqar Younis, but what you get is trash.Both the teams played the match in such good spirit, but the outside noise has been too much. Just unbearable! #INDvPAK

Prashant sharma @prashantam_16

#waqaryounis

No matter how big a person you may be, but if you are of medieval thinking, then you are. "Rizwan offered Namaz during #INDvPAK match in middle of Hindus was most satisfying thing Mashallah, even more than his batting" - @waqyounis99

#waqaryounis

No matter how big a person you may be, but if you are of medieval thinking, then you are. https://t.co/FUW58RCcPV

Naila Inayat @nailainayat "Hindoon k beech mein kharay ho kar namaz parhi, that was very special." This bigotry is expert cricket analysis for you. Lost my respect for waqar younis. At some time he was among my fav pace bowlers.

Spacey @turkishaddict That statement from waqar younis is ridiculous and shameful coming from a cricketer.

Not acceptable at all. That statement from waqar younis is ridiculous and shameful coming from a cricketer.

Not acceptable at all.

Eminent Woke @WokePandemic Today's waqar Younis will sayGreat to see our players doing namaz in front of Christians #PakvsNewzealand Today's waqar Younis will sayGreat to see our players doing namaz in front of Christians #PakvsNewzealand https://t.co/Rc5Pl6Wjlq

Mohammed Shami abused online following India’s defeat to Pakistan

Earlier, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was subjected to online abuse by so-called fans following the team’s 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

A few former India cricketers came out and tweeted in support of Shami. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan were among those who backed the experienced Indian pacer.

Tendulkar wrote:

"When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India. @MdShami11 is a committed, world-class bowler. He had an off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India."

Sehwag’s tweet read:

"The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa.”

Ironically, while the Indian cricketers took a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement ahead of the Pakistan match, none of Shami's teammates have spoken up on the issue.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt expressed his disappointment at tweets shared by Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir following India’s loss to Pakistan. In the wake of the defeat, both Sehwag and Gambhir put out tweets, criticizing those bursting crackers in India to “celebrate Pakistan’s victory.”

According to Butt, better was expected of sportspeople who have represented the country with such distinction.

Edited by Sai Krishna