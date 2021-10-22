T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka crush Netherlands for 44, canter to 8-wicket triumph

10 overs, 44 runs, 10 wickets! That was the summary of Netherlands’ batting performance against Sri Lanka in match 12 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah on Friday. Already knocked out of the tournament, the Dutch suffered further embarrassment as they were clueless against Sri Lanka’s spinners.

While Wanindu Hasaranga claimed 3 for 9 in three overs, Maheesh Theekshana picked up two in the only over he bowled. Lahiru Kumara (3/7) then proved too hot to handle for the Dutch tail.

Bowling first after winning the toss, the Lankans sent Netherlands packing for the second-lowest total in the T20 World Cup. The Dutch already hold the record for the lowest-ever total in the ICC tournament - 39 against Sri Lanka in Chattogram in 2014.

The Lankans then knocked off the 45 runs needed for victory with 77 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.

Netherlands were dealt a massive blow in the very first over as Max O'Dowd, who had struck fifties in the previous two games, was run out for just 2. The in-form batter pushed a ball towards mid-off and set off for a single. However, Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka managed a direct hit at the non-striker’s end to catch O'Dowd short of his crease.

Off-spinner Theekshana continued his good run in the tournament, claiming two scalps in his first over. Ben Cooper (10) and Stephan Myburgh (5) were outfoxed by the carrom ball and cleaned up.

Hasaranga came in and also helped himself to two wickets in his first over. Colin Ackermann (11) was trapped lbw with one that was full and straight, while Bas de Leede (0) was caught plumb in front with a googly. The Netherlands lost half their side for just 32 runs in five overs.

Dushmantha Chameera ensured the pacers also had a say in the innings, sending back Roelof van der Merwe for a duck. The bowler banged one short and induced a faint nick from the batter, which was confirmed via a review. Pieter Seelaar (2) became Hasaranga’s third victim, trapped lbw by one that skidded through.

Kumara then did a brilliant job of cleaning up the Dutch tail, picking up three wickets in the 10th over. Scott Edwards (8) fell lbw to a pacy delivery while Brandon Glover (0) was caught behind poking at one outside off-stump. A perfectly-executed yorker was too good for Paul van Meekeren (0). Exactly at the halfway stage of the innings, the Dutch innings was done and dusted.

There was some consolation for the Netherlands as Pathum Nissanka holed out to mid-off for a duck off Brandon Glover during Sri Lanka's chase. Charith Asalanka (6) then slogged one to mid-on off Paul van Meekeren's bowling. The formalities were completed in 7.1 overs as Kusal Perera helped himself to an unbeaten 33.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday’s T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Sri Lankan bowlers had a field day as Netherlands had no idea what was transpiring. Hasaranga claimed three in three overs, conceding only nine.

Theekshana bowled only one over in which he dismissed two. Kumara also had three in one over, crushing the tail.

Kumara was named Player of the Match for his superb figures of 3 for 7.

Edited by Samya Majumdar