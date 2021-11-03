T20 World Cup 2021: "Talk about getting into the groove" - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli gear up for Afghanistan clash

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma looked in full swing on the eve of India's third ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Having lost both their opening games, India will be desperate to bounce off the blocks and return to winning ways. The onus will be on the likes of Virat and Rohit to lead the batting troops, who are yet to fire in the tournament.

Virat Kohli scored a fine knock of 57 runs against Pakistan but it was not enough to secure his side a win. In the second tie against New Zealand, the talismanic run-scorer could only muster 9 runs. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma returned for a duck against Pakistan and scored 14 runs against the Kiwis.

"It a weak statement" - Kapil Dev slams Virat Kohli's post-match comments

India's World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev has slammed Virat Kohli for his 'we were not brave enough' comment after the New Zealand clash.

Reflecting on India's eight-wicket defeat, Kohli said they were not brave enough on the field that didn't bode well with the former cricketer. Speaking to ABP News, Kapil Dev said:

"For a big player like him, it is a very weak statement. If that is the kind of body language the team has and if that is the kind of thought process the captain has, it is really tough to lift the team. I felt a little strange hearing those words. He isn’t that kind of a player."

After their first two games in Dubai, India shift base to Abu Dhabi for their game against Afghanistan on November 3.

