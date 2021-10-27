T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli slips to 5th position, KL Rahul down to 8th spot in latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batters

Despite his half-century in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan, Virat Kohli has dropped to fifth place in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. His teammate KL Rahul is down to number eight after a disappointing performance against the Men in Green.

Captain Virat Kohli was the top-scorer for India in their game against Pakistan. He aggregated 57 runs and helped the team cross the 150-run mark. Meanwhile, Rahul lost his wicket in the powerplay overs to Shaheen Shah Afridi having managed only three runs.

South African star Aiden Markram has overtaken both Virat Kohli and KL Rahul after performing well for his country in matches against Australia and West Indies. Markram top-scored for South Africa in both games to climb from eighth to third rank on the ICC T20I Rankings.

ICC @ICC @MRFWorldwide ⚡ Big gains for Aiden Markram, JJ Smit🔥 Mohammad Rizwan rises to No.4 among battersAll you need to know about the latest rankings 👉 bit.ly/3Bh5SdJ @MRFWorldwide ⚡ Big gains for Aiden Markram, JJ Smit🔥 Mohammad Rizwan rises to No.4 among battersAll you need to know about the latest rankings 👉 bit.ly/3Bh5SdJ https://t.co/WfPp8XBb5I

Apart from Rahul and Kohli, Markram also went ahead of Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch and Devon Conway on the batting charts. Dawid Malan and Babar Azam continue to hold the top two spots in the standings. Evin Lewis and Hazratullah Zazai complete the top 10.

Shakib Al Hasan reaches the top of the ICC T20I Rankings for all-rounders

Shakib Al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, meanwhile, has attained top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for All-rounders after his magnificent performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Shakib has been the most successful bowler in the tournament, with 11 wickets in four matches. He has also scored 118 runs and is third on the batting charts.

ICC @ICC After his scintillating performances in the #T20WorldCup , Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 all-rounder in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I rankings 🔝 After his scintillating performances in the #T20WorldCup, Shakib Al Hasan is the new No.1 all-rounder in the @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I rankings 🔝 https://t.co/RIrtfJzJFB

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi dropped to number two because of Shakib's rise. The difference between the two all-rounders is of 20 rating points.

It will be interesting to see who is number one in the ICC T20I Rankings for All-rounders after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

