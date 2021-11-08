T20 World Cup 2021: "Virat has been wonderful with captaincy" - Ravindra Jadeja after Kohli finishes tenure as T20I skipper

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja lauded 'captain' Virat Kohli as the latter stepped down as T20I captain on a winning note.

Kohli had announced that he would relinquish his duties as skipper in shorter formats after the ICC T20 World Cup. Jadeja, who has been playing with Virat Kohli since their U-19 days, admitted that he enjoyed playing under the departing captain.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Ravindra Jadeja said:

"Virat has been wonderful with the captaincy. I have played a long time with him and I enjoyed playing under him. The support staff has been with us for a long time and they have done a tremendous job. As a unit, we had a wonderful job. Hopefully, we can continue the momentum moving forward."

Along with Virat, head coach Ravi Shastri's tenure as India head coach also came to an end after India's convincing victory against Namibia. Shastri, along with the other support staff, have decided to step down, making way for new names to take over.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as Shastri's successor. His first assignment will be against New Zealand later this month.

"I did enjoy bowling today" - Ravindra Jadeja on final T20 WC game

The all-rounder from Saurashtra continued his superlative run with the ball on Monday. India rode on the brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin to restrict Namibia to 132 before chasing the target down convincingly.

Speaking about his performance, Jadeja admitted that he enjoyed bowling on the Dubai wicket. He concluded:

"As a bowler, I did enjoy bowling today. The ball was dry. I was enjoying bowling with the dry ball. Some balls were turning, some were going straight. That is also a trick and the batsman has to keep guessing."

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin returned with three wickets each to restrict Namibia to a low total. In the run chase, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored individual fifties to guide India home with 28 balls to spare.

