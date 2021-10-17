T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-Up Match 10: Pakistan vs West Indies probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 10th warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan will lock horns with the West Indies at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday.

Pakistan cricket has gone through a tumultuous time of late. Their home series against New Zealand and England couldn’t take place after the two teams backed out. Hence, their players had to take part in the National T20 Cup to get themselves prepared for the World Cup.

Pakistan have also made three changes to their preliminary squad. They left out Azam Khan and Mohammad Hasnain and roped in Haider Ali and Sarfaraz Khan. Moreover, they brought in Fakhar Zaman from the reserves and sent Khushdil Shah out of the 15-man squad.

West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, are the defending champions and a lot is expected of them. Earlier this year, they lost 2-3 to South Africa, but then slapped Australia with a 1-0 loss. Their batters are some of the biggest hitters in the world and the focus will definitely be on them.

A number of the West Indies players, including Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo, are fresh off playing in the IPL. A month ago, they also took part in the 2021 CPL in the Caribbean and should thus be ready.

Pakistan faced West Indies in a bilateral series earlier this year, but four of the games were washed out due to rain.

Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 9th Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up games

Date and Time: October 18th 2021; Monday, 03:30 PM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be sunny and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 33-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to be a fairly good one for batting. The bowlers need to hit the right areas on a consistent basis. A closely-fought game seems to be in store.

Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to be key members of Pakistan in their batting lineup. The middle-order needs to show a bit more consistency. Shaheen Afridi should lead the bowling attack. Imad Wasim is a handy all-rounder in the shorter format.

Squad

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood.

West Indies

Evin Lewis has scored heavily for the West Indies over the last few months. Roston Chase was rewarded after he performed well in the 2021 CPL. Hayden Walsh Jr. has been amongst the wickets as well. Ravi Rampaul has also made his way into the team after performing well in the CPL.

Squad

Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

Note: All 15 players in the squad will get a chance to bat/bowl in warm-up matches.

Match Prediction

Both Pakistan and West Indies have struggled while chasing in T20Is. The team batting first thus has more chances of winning the warm-up match.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A

Cricket Fans! Always stay a step ahead and updated by joining our cricket page

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee