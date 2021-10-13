T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 5: Bangladesh vs Ireland probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the fifth warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Bangladesh will lock horns with Ireland at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Bangladesh are coming off a loss in their previous warm-up game against Sri Lanka. It was a disappointing showing from their batters. Their bowlers bowled their hearts out, but couldn’t finish on the winning side.

Batting first, the Bangladeshi batters failed to adapt to the conditions as Sri Lankan bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths. Bangladesh only managed to put 147 on the board, thanks to a fighting knock by Soumya Sarkar (34 off 26).

The bowlers then stepped up and reduced the Lankan side to 79/6 after 12 overs. But they failed to pick up any more wickets as Sri Lankan chased down the total with one over to spare. Bangladesh will hope their batters put in a better performance in their next outing.

Ireland, meanwhile, got off to a winning start in their warm-ups. They proved too strong for Papua New Guinea, with their all-round performance helping them win the game by eight wickets.

Batting first, Papua New Guinea batters struggled, managing only 96-8 in their allotted twenty overs. Craig Young and Ben White were brilliant with the ball, picking up three wickets apiece.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie and Curtis Campher put on a solid third-wicket partnership to guide the Irish home with 20 balls to spare. They will be eager to continue their winning momentum.

Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Ireland, 5th Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up games.

Date and Time: October 14th 2021; Thursday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Report

Clear skies should greet both sides on Thursday. The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 is two-paced. Although the ball comes nicely onto the bat, it will assist spinners from both sides. The spinners should continue to play a key role on this surface.

Squads

Bangladesh

Their batters failed miserably in the first warm-up game. Their bowlers were good, but failed to deliver the knockout blow. The batters need to take on a bigger responsibility in their upcoming game against Ireland.

Squad

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Ireland

The Irish bowlers were fabulous, as they restricted Papua New Guinea to 96 in their allotted twenty overs. Ben White and Craig Young bowled brilliantly, and will look to continue the same way. Balbirnie and Campher were good with the bat, and will be eager to continue their good form.

Squad

Kevin O'Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little.

Note: All 15 players in the squad will get a chance to bat/bowl in warm-up matches.

Match Prediction

The Bangladesh batters put in a poor performance in their first warm-up match. Ireland, meanwhile, looked solid, as they completed a dominant win over Papua New Guinea. Both sides will look to finish the warm-up phase on a winning note. The Irish side have momentum with them, but Bangladesh could bounce back.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A

