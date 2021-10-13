T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 6: Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Papua New Guinea in the sixth warm-up match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2 in Abu Dhabi will host this clash.

Sri Lanka are coming off a win in their previous game. They beat Bangladesh in their first warm-up match, and will look to continue their momentum. After being asked to bowl first, Sri Lanka's bowlers were brilliant, as they restricted Bangladesh to 147. Dushmantha Chameera was the pick of the Lankan bowlers, picking up three wickets while giving away only 27 runs.

Sri Lanka didn’t have the best of starts in their chase, as they were reeling at 79-6 after 12 overs. But Avishka Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne stitched up an outstanding partnership of 69 runs to guide the team home.

Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, suffered a heavy loss against Ireland in their last match. Their batters failed miserably, as it turned out to be a cakewalk for the Irish side. Papua New Guinea will hope for a much-improved performance in their next outing.

Batting first, Papua New Guinea’s batters couldn’t adapt to the conditions, as they only managed to score 96 in their allotted 20 overs. Only three of their batters managed to get to double-digits. Their bowlers tried their best, but couldn't prevent Ireland from romping home with 20 balls to spare.

Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea, 6th Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Warm up games

Date and Time: October 14th 2021, Thursday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium Nursery 2, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Report

The temperature in Abu Dhabi is expected to range between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius. The conditions are expected to stay humid throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch could assist the slow bowlers. The batters will need to be patient while playing their strokes. They can hit through the line once they get their eyes in. The spinners should continue to make an impact in the upcoming games at this venue.

Squads

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's top-order batters haven’t had the best of times in the last few matches. Avishka Fernando has been their lone run-scorer. Their batters need to contribute for the team’s success.

Squad

Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Papua New Guinea

Captain Assad Vala was good with the ba,t but lacked support from the other end. Their batters need to put in better performances in their next outing. The PNG bowlers looked good in patches, but need more consistency going forward.

Squad

Assad Vala (c), Simon Atai, Tony Ura, Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu, Chad Soper, Norman Vanua, Jason Kila, Kabua Morea, Jack Gardner, Gaudi Toka, Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka.

Note: All 15 players in the squad will get a chance to bat/bowl in warm-up matches.

Match Prediction

Sri Lanka came out on top against Bangladesh after initially being in trouble. They found themselves in a tricky situation while chasing, but managed to get across the line. Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, have struggled in their last few games, and will look to turn the tables around. Sri Lanka look strong on paper. So expect them to end their warm-up games on a winning note.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

