T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match 7: Namibia vs Scotland probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The seventh match of the T20 World Cup warm-ups will be played between Scotland and Namibia at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Thursday.

Namibia are coming into this contest after losing to Oman in their first warm-up match. Namibia had their fair share of joy in the game, but failed to clinch the crucial moments.

Batting first, Oman posted 152/8 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, Namibia managed only 120/9. Captain Gerhard Erasmus was the lone shining light with the willow for Namibia. Meanwhile, Scotland started the warm-ups on a winning note, defeating the Netherlands by a comfortable margin.

In a low scoring encounter, Scotland posted 122-6 in their allotted twenty overs. In response, the Netherlands got bundled out for only 90. Mark Watt and Chris Greaves shared four wickets apiece. On the batting front, Callum MacLeod scored an unbeaten 32-run knock.

Match Details

Match: Namibia vs Scotland, Match 7.

Date and Time: October 14th, 2021; Thursday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai.

Weather Report

There is little chance of rainfall during the game.The temperature is expected to hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius, which should make for a good contest between bat and ball.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai is expected to assist spinners a lot in the middle overs. Batters will need to spend some time before going for their shots. 140-150 could be a good first-innings score on this sticky wicket.

Squads

Namibia

Gerhard Erasmus will lead the batting for Namibia, and David Wiese will be the leader of the side’s bowling attack. Wiese is expected to bat at No.5, and should bowl his four-over quota with the ball. JJ Smit is another all-rounder to watch out for at no.6.

Squad

Stephan Baard, Zane Green (w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Pikky Ya France, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michau du Preez.

Scotland

Spinners Chris Greaves and Mark Watt have always been exceptional for Scotland in the shortest format of the game. Kyle Coetzer and George Munsey are known for their powerful hits in the powerplay overs. Richie Berrington should offer his services with both bat and ball.

Squad

George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Craig Wallace, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Bradley Wheal, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Alasdair Evans, Calum MacLeod.

Note: All 15 players in the squad will get a chance to bat/bowl in warm-up matches.

Match Prediction

Scotland look strong on paper, but Namibia are known for seizing crucial moments. They recently defeated Scotland at the T20 Summer Bash, and would love to replicate the same in this warm-up game.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav