T20 World Cup 2021, Warm-up Match 8: Netherlands vs Oman probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the eighth match of the T20 World Cup warm-ups, the Netherlands will lock horns with Oman at the ICC Academy Ground 2 in Dubai on Thursday.

The Netherlands will enter this contest after losing to Scotland in their first warm-up game. The Netherlands were never in the low-scoring game, crumbling for just 90 in response to a 122-run target set by Scotland.

This upcoming game against Oman should provide them an opportunity to rectify their shortcomings ahead of the T20 World Cup. For the Netherlands, there were a few decent individual performances, but they lacked a collective effort to secure the win.

Meanwhile, Oman are brimming with confidence after beating Namibia in their first warm-up contest. However, Oman have to do well with the willow in this encounter to bag another win.

Apart from Aqib Ilyas and Zeeshan Maqsood, their other batters looked out of form. Their bowlers were exceptional in the previous game. They would love to replicate the same performances in this match too.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Oman, Match 8.

Date and Time: October 14th, 2021; Thursday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai.

Weather Report

Dubai is known for excessive heat and humidity, and this game could be no different. The temperature could hover around 25-30 degrees Celsius, with little chance of rain. There should be a lot of humidity during the contest.

Pitch Report

The ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai will offer a new strip for this warm-up match. The surface is expected to assist both batters and bowlers. Batters could go for their shots initially, but bowlers may have their say in the middle overs.

Squads

Netherlands

Except Stephan Myburgh and Ben Cooper, the other Netherlands players failed to score quickly in their opening warm-up game. Fred Klaassen and Timm van der Gugten picked up two wickets apiece in that contest against Scotland.

Squad

Ryan ten Doeschate, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (w), Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar (c), Timm van der Gugten, Logan van Beek, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Ben Cooper, Paul van Meekeren.

Oman

Aqib Ilyas was exceptional in the first warm-up contest against Namibia, and he would love to replicate the same in this game too. Kaleemullah picked up a four-wicket haul in that warm-up game, and he’s one of the bowlers to watch out for.

Squad

Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood(c), Ayan Khan, Naseem Khushi(w), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan, Khurram Nawaz, Suraj Kumar, Nestor Dhamba, Khawar Ali, Sufyan Mehmood.

Note: All 15 players in the squad will get a chance to bat/bowl in warm-up matches.

Match Prediction

Oman will have a fair knowledge of the conditions compared to the Netherlands, entering this contest. Although the Netherlands have good squad depth, they are expected to have a tough time against Oman.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: N/A.

Edited by Bhargav