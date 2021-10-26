T20 World Cup 2021: [Watch] "Superman" Devon Conway takes a blinder to send Mohammad Hafeez packing

New Zealand's Devon Conway took a stunning catch in the deep to help dismiss Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match. Hafeez came down the track to hit Mitchell Santner wide of Conway at wide long-off. But he covered the distance in quick time and then dived forward at full stretch to hold on to the ball.

Watch his stunning catch here:

The International Cricket Committee (ICC) wrote while sharing the video on social media:

"Devon Conway goes full superman. Have we just seen the catch of the tournament?"

The catch was reminiscent of Aiden Markram's diving effort against Australia on Saturday in the first match of the T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

It was a stunning effort and kept New Zealand in the game in their first match of the T20 World Cup. But Pakistan eventually ended up winning the match.

Hafeez's wicket saw Pakistan at 63/3 in 11 overs, chasing the 135-run target set up by New Zealand.

Earlier, Tim Southee castled Babar Azam before Fakhar Zaman was trapped in front by Ish Sodhi.

New Zealand manage to score 134 as Pakistan bowlers shine again in the T20 World Cup

Pakistan's bowlers carried on from where they left off against India in their T20 World Cup opener to restrict New Zealand to 134/8 in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, India's chief destroyer on Sunday, took only one wicket today but barely gave anything away, finishing with 1/21.

Haris Rauf was Pakistan's best bowler against New Zealand, taking four wickets for 22 runs.

Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway both scored 27. They were New Zealand's highest scorers as their batters struggled to put Pakistan bowlers away.

New Zealand bowlers started off well too, not allowing Pakistan to settle in the powerplay and getting the key wicket of Babar Azam.

New Zealand kept chipping away at Pakistan's batters, and even after Hafeez's wicket, they got Rizwan for 33 and Imad Wasim for 11.

However, Asif Ali played a blinder at the death, smashing 27 off 12 with three sixes and a boundary. Meanwhile veteran Shoaib Malik (26) anchored well from the other end to guide Pakistan to a five-wicket win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Pakistan went on top of the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2, with two wins in two matches now.

Pakistan will next face Afghanistan while New Zealand will be up against India in their next match on Sunday.

Edited by Aditya Singh