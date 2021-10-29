T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies vs Bangladesh: Who will score the most runs in today's match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh kicks off what is expected to be a key weekend comprising of high-octane T20 World Cup clashes. Both sides fight to stay live in the tournament after losing two of their games each so far.

West Indies' batting-heavy unit is yet to fire so far, while inconsistency has plagued Bangladesh. However, both sides will feel that they have enough batting depth to finish games.

And ahead of the all-important match, we take a shot at predicting who the three top run-scorers will be.

#1 Evin Lewis looks to continue his form in the T20 World Cup

Evin Lewis roared back to form in the previous match against South Africa as he struck six sixes and three fours in his 35-ball 56. The opener will look to continue in the same vein and look to bat deeper into the innings.

Lewis' start will set the tone for the likes of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo — a dangerous middle order.

#2 Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim has been among the runs for Bangladesh with a fifty and a fighting 29 in the previous game.

With Mohammad Naim, who hit two fifties in four matches in the T20 World Cup so far, the side will look at their in-form batters to deliver with the willow.

#3 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is yet to fire in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The hard-hitting Jamaican, with scores of 13 and 12 has made little impression with the bat and will hope to make amends when he walks out to bat on Friday.

Gayle forms a crucial part of the WI's middle-order and will look to play through the innings. While they definitely bettered their innings compared to the paltry 55 that they were dismissed for against England, their batting remains a concern.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar