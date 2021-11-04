T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies vs Sri Lanka live telecast channel in India & live streaming details

Cricket fans will witness a rematch of the ICC T20 World Cup 2012 final as Abu Dhabi plays host to the West Indies vs Sri Lanka Super 12 game tonight. It is a crucial match for the West Indies because they are on the brink of an early elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka were very impressive during their first four matches of the tournament. However, after losing their three Super 12 matches against South Africa, England and Australia, the Islanders have been eliminated from the T20 World Cup before the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in India

West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20Is have always entertained cricket fans. Since it is an important fixture in the race to the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals, many fans are looking forward to tonight's game.

Here is the full telecast channel list for the West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup match in India:

India - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming)

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Telecast Channel List in US, England, Australia, UAE and Canada

T20 stars like Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera will be in action during the West Indies vs Sri Lanka match. Here are the telecast and live streaming details for various other nations across the globe:

US - Willow TV

Caribbean - ESPN

South Africa - SuperSport

UAE - Orbit Showtime Network (OSN), OSN.com and www.wavo.com (Live Streaming)

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Asports

Sri Lanka - Siyatha TV, Star Sports

Australia - Foxtel, Kayo Sports (Live Streaming)

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, T Sports, BTV

England - Sky Sports, Sky Sports NOW (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sport

Nepal - Star Sports

Canada - Willow TV and ESPN+

It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top when two former T20 World Cup winners cross swords in Abu Dhabi.

