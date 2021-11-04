T20 World Cup 2021 West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Who won yesterday's match?

Sri Lanka ended their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a high, defeating a lethargic West Indies by 20 runs in Match 35 in Abu Dhabi. Following the loss, the defending champions were eliminated from the tournament.

Charith Asalanka (68 off 41) and Pathum Nissanka (51 off 41) hit half-centuries as Sri Lanka posted an impressive 189 for 3 after being sent into bat. West Indies never got into any kind of position to chase down the target as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Shimron Hetmyer scored a fighting 81* off 54 balls to bring down the margin of defeat. The West Indies left-hander clobbered eight fours and four sixes but Sri Lanka were never under threat of losing the game as the chasing side had fallen way behind the asking rate.

West Indies’ forgettable run with the bat at the top of the order continued as Chris Gayle (1) fell in the second over. The veteran left-hander tried to slam Binura Fernando over mid-off but only managed to find the fielder. Evin Lewis smashed the bowler for consecutive boundaries but fell in the same over. He chopped on an off-cutter, trying to guide one down to third man.

Nicholas Pooran could have been out twice early in the innings. Maheesh Theekshana dropped a caught-and-bowled chance in the third over. In the next over, at short fine leg, Theekshana grassed a thick edge that came off Fernando’s bowling. Pooran celebrated his lives by clubbing the bowler for a six over wide long-on and a four over third man.

The Lankans redeemed themselves to an extent as Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a stunning catch at midwicket to send back Roston Chase for 9. Chase whipped a full delivery off Chamika Karunaratne but Rajapaksa dived to his left and intercepted the stroke brilliantly.

Pooran’s chancy innings ended on 46 as he holed out to long-off, trying to attack Dushmantha Chameera. West Indies lost half their side for 94 as Andre Russell (2) top-edged a pull off Chamika Karunaratne.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard’s innings lasted one ball. He tried to slog-sweep Wanindu Hasaranga but only ended up being castled. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner also outfoxed Dwayne Bravo for 2.

With nothing to lose, Hetmyer swung his bat with gusto and redeemed the West Indies innings to an extent. They ended their innings on 169 for 8.

Asalanka, Nissanka hit fifties as Sri Lanka score 189 for 3

Sri Lankan batters Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka. Pic: Getty Images

Sri Lanka dominated proceedings right from the start as the Windies looked ragged with the ball and in the field as well. Sri Lankan opener Kusal Perera, who has struggled in this World Cup, looked good for a change. He began the fifth over by smacking a short ball from Ravi Rampaul over square leg for a maximum. But Perera perished for 29, chipping a slower ball from Russell back to the bowler.

After that, it was all about Asalanka and Nissanka’s domination. Immediately after the powerplay, Asalanka found two boundaries off Akeal Hosein in the third-man region. The duo rotated the strike with ease, reaching 82 for 1 at the halfway stage. Neither batter was in any sort of trouble as they approached their respective fifties.

In the 15th over, Nissanka flicked Ravi Rampaul to the square leg boundary for a four and drove a wide ball for a couple to bring up his half-century. His innings ended immediately after as he was caught off a Bravo slower ball at deep midwicket.

Following Nissanka’s departure, Asalanka also reached his half-century with a single off Bravo. Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka promoted himself and could have been caught at the deep midwicket boundary off Jason Holder. Instead, the fielder palmed the ball over the ropes for a six. Asalanka then unleashed a slog-sweep against Bravo for a maximum.

The duo combined to crack a few more boundaries before Asalanka was caught at deep square leg off Russell in the penultimate over. Shanaka remained unbeaten on 25 off 14 to give Sri Lanka the desired late push.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

Asalanka played a fine knock for Sri Lanka, top-scoring with 68 off 41. He hit eight fours and a six during his blazing innings. Nissanka also chipped in with a well-compiled half-century.

When Sri Lanka bowled, Hasaranga again stood out with figures of 2 for 19. He got the big scalps of Pollard and Bravo. Fernando also made a huge impression, sending back the Windies openers.

When West Indies batted, Hetmyer played a sparkling knock of 81*. However, the innings was in vain.

Asalanka was named Player of the Match for his impressive half-century.

Edited by Sai Krishna