T20 World Cup 2022: 3 bowlers to be wary of in the Pakistan squad

There have been a few criticisms surrounding Pakistan's approach towards the shortest format of the game. Babar Azam and his side have been one of the most consistent T20I teams in recent times, but a lot of that is based not on their batting but on their bowling unit.

With conditions at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia expected to be more favorable for the quick bowlers, the Men in Green boast a number of lethal options that could be destructive against any opposition on their day.

Shaheen Afridi's return alongside an in-form Haris Rauf is the standout pace duo that will most likely take the spotlight. In this article, we take a look at three other Pakistan bowlers to be wary of at the T20 World Cup 2022.

#1 Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah @iNaseemShah



#T20WorldCup2022 There is only one way to succeed in anything, and that is to give your everything to it! There is only one way to succeed in anything, and that is to give your everything to it! 🇵🇰🏆#T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/dsZdJtCFMB

After becoming the youngest player to play Test cricket in Australia (at the age of 16) in 2019, Naseem Shah is back Down Under as a key component of this Pakistan bowling unit. The 19-year-old was the spearhead of his team's bowling attack at the Asia Cup 2022 in the absence of Shaheen Afridi.

He bagged seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.66. His heroics with the bat helped the Men in Green over the line in a thrilling match against Afghanistan, also earning him a few plaudits.

The Quetta Gladiators pacer picked up 14 wickets in ten matches in this year's PSL, at an economy rate of a shade over 8. With conditions in Australia favoring the quicker bowlers, Pakistan's pace trio of Naseem, Shaheen, and Haris Rauf could be lethal in the tournament.

#2 Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan has been one of Pakistan's best all-rounders in recent times. The 24-year-old is a complete package in the shortest format and is one of the first names on the team sheet. He'd be considered one of those gun players who can make a difference for his team.

He did so in the PSL, leading from the front at Islamabad United, as he took 19 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 6.46. He followed that up with 8 wickets in five matches at the Asia Cup at an economy rate of 6.05.

Even in the recent tri-series in New Zealand, he bagged 3 wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 6.90. The leg-spinner has been a reliable option for Babar Azam in the middle overs, allowing his side to control the tempo of the innings more often than not.

#3 Mohammad Wasim Jr

Mohammad Wasim is another right-arm pacer who has risen through the ranks of young Pakistan fast bowlers. A teammate of Shadab Khan at Islamabad United, Wasim had his breakthrough season in 2021 but struggled a bit this year.

He made his debut for Pakistan in 2021 and has featured in 20 T20Is already, scalping 27 wickets at an economy rate of 8.52. The 21-year-old took his time to find consistency at the highest level but finally seems to be coming into his own.

In the recent tri-series in New Zealand, he was Pakistan's leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.39. He has grown from stride to stride and will be hoping that he can carry this same form into the T20 World Cup.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will Pakistan go on to win the T20 World Cup 2022? Yes No 0 votes