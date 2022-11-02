T20 World Cup 2022: 3 Indian players who flopped in the Super 12 clash against Bangladesh

Team India got their campaign in the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup back on track as they beat Bangladesh by five runs in a rain-shortened encounter at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten fifty. KL Rahul made his first significant contribution of the tournament as he too recorded a half-century. In the second innings, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets apiece.

However, a few other players failed to deliver for the Men in Blue. Here are three Indian players who flopped in their T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Coming into the Bangladesh game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had been one of India's best performers in the T20 World Cup. He recorded figures of 1/22 against Pakistan, 2/9 against the Netherlands and 0/21 against South Africa. However, the pacer was taken for runs by the Tigers' openers.

Litton Das was the wrecker-in-chief as Bhuvneshwar was hit for two fours and two sixes in the powerplay. The three overs he bowled during the field restrictions went for 27 runs, with Bangladesh getting off to an excellent start despite some help on offer for the fast bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar nearly had Das caught behind, but Dinesh Karthik shelled a tough chance diving to his right. Unfortunately for the swing bowler, he had his first failed outing of the T20 World Cup.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Could Dinesh Karthik have let that edge off Litton go through to KL Rahul at first slip? Perhaps, as the veteran keeper turned in a rather shaky display with the gloves on, something that has become a recurring pattern in the competition.

More concerningly, Karthik hasn't been able to make contributions with the bat. Coming into bat in the 16th over against Bangladesh after recovering from a back spasm, he showed signs of life with a trademark shovel to the leg-side boundary. But the 37-year-old was dismissed in the very next over, run out after trying to attempt a non-existent single.

Karthik was annoyed at Virat Kohli for not coming through for the run, but the batter had hit it straight to Shakib Al Hasan at cover. DK had an excellent opportunity to finish the innings off with a flourish but squandered it again.

#1 Rohit Sharma

India v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma was perhaps the worst Indian player on display against Bangladesh. A player who hasn't been at his best in the recent editions of the T20 World Cup, Rohit has found the going tough this year as well, barring a fifty against the Netherlands.

Taskin Ahmed troubled the opening batter in his opening burst, with Hasan Mahmud shelling a sitter at deep square leg in the third over. Rohit couldn't make the reprieve count, however, as he guided an innocuous delivery from Mahmud straight to Yasir Ali at backward point. It was a soft dismissal, one that has become the theme of the right-hander's recent T20I outings.

Rohit's captaincy was far from ideal, too. Litton made the most of pace on the ball in the powerplay, and his decision to give Hardik Pandya the penultimate over ahead of Arshdeep Singh almost went horribly wrong as well. India's skipper needs to step up during the remainder of the World Cup.

