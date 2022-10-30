T20 World Cup 2022: 3 Indian players who flopped in the T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against South Africa

A Suryakumar Yadav special wasn't enough to preserve Team India's unbeaten record in the 2022 T20 World Cup as South Africa got over the line by five wickets in Perth on Sunday, October 30.

Suryakumar was the only Indian batter to offer any resistance, amassing 68 in an innings where the next highest score was 15. Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami gave it their all in the second essay, but the Proteas held their nerve on the back of contributions from Aiden Markram and David Miller.

Here are three Indian players who flopped in their T20 World Cup clash against South Africa.

Honorable Mentions: Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin

#3 Deepak Hooda

India sprang a surprise at the toss, replacing Axar Patel with Deepak Hooda in a bid to beef up the batting department while giving themselves a sixth bowling option. Even ahead of the first innings, there were questions over the all-rounder's batting position and over whether it was the right decision.

It's safe to say that the move didn't work. Hooda walked in at No. 5 with the score reading 41/3 and had an excellent opportunity to justify his selection, with plenty of time to make his mark and not much scoreboard pressure. But the right-hander lasted only three balls in his first T20 World Cup appearance and looked completely at sea.

Hooda saw the first ball cannon into the inside half of his bat before recklessly flashing at a wide one and missing. He attempted a similar shot immediately after and wasn't as lucky this time, with the nick comfortably carrying to Quinton de Kock.

#2 Rohit Sharma

Only Suryakumar scored more runs than Rohit Sharma on Sunday, but the Indian skipper didn't have a productive outing in multiple departments.

Rohit was first rushed for pace on the pull by Lungi Ngidi, who claimed a simple return catch. The manner of the opener's dismissal has become too common, despite him being one of the best exponents of the pull and the hook, as evidenced only a couple of overs earlier.

Rohit's outing went from bad to worse during South Africa's batting effort. He missed two run-out chances, with the second one being an absolute sitter. Markram, who led a charmed life with two dropped catches as well, made the most of his reprieves.

Rohit's final troublesome act was his decision to give Ravichandran Ashwin the 18th over. He stated in the post-match presentation that he has seen how spinners fare in the last over, but the game would've at least been taken deep had he decided to bowl either Shami or Bhuvneshwar to Miller.

#1 KL Rahul

KL Rahul continued to disappoint on the big stage as he notched up his third failure of the 2022 T20 World Cup. After India elected to bat against South Africa, the opener played yet another horribly tentative innings, making nine runs off 14 balls and putting immense pressure on his opening partner to break the shackles.

Rahul's woes started in the very first over when Wayne Parnell delivered a maiden. He constantly attempted to play inside the line of the ball, perhaps worried about the inswinger. The 30-year-old didn't show much intent throughout his innings, save for a six over long-on.

Rahul eventually nicked off to first slip off Lungi Ngidi in the fifth over. India need to ask serious questions about his place in the side for the T20 World Cup, as well as his mentality.

