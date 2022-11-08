T20 World Cup 2022: 3 match-winning performances by Indian players in T20 World Cup against England

India will face England in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

India won four of their five group games, with their solitary loss coming against South Africa. England, meanwhile, won three of their five games, losing to Ireland in a rain-affected game, while their match against Australia was washed out due to rain.

The Men in Blue have faced England thrice in the T20 World Cup, winning twice (2007 and 2012) and losing one (by three runs in 2009 at Lords).

It's been ten years since the two teams have faced each other in the T20 World Cup. There have been a few match-winning performances by Indian players against England in the competition. On that note, here is a look at three such match-winning performances:

#1 Yuvraj Singh - 58 off 16 at Kingsmead, Durban in 2007

Yuvraj Singh played a special knock in September 2007 at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban.

The left-hander arrived at the crease, with India well placed at 155-3 in 16.4 overs. What followed next was absolute carnage. Singh brought up his half-century off just 12 balls, which remains the fastest half-century in T20Is.

The highlight of his knock was in the 19th over of India's innings when he smashed a young Stuart Broad for six sixes in the over. Yuvraj Singh smashed 58 off just 16, hitting three boundaries and seven maximums.

Riding on Singh's innings, India scored a mammoth 218-4 in their allotted 20 overs. England fell short by 18 runs, with Yuvraj Singh getting named the Man of the Match for his match-winning knock.

#2 Harbhajan Singh - 4/12 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in 2012

Harbhajan Singh dismissed Jos Buttler in the T20 World Cup 2012.

The last time India and England competed in the T20 World Cup, India won by 90 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Batting first, India scored 170-4. In response, England got bundled out for just 80 in 14.4 overs.

The star performer for India was Harbhajan Singh, who picked up four English wickets. His first victim was Eoin Morgan who was bowled. Thereafter, Singh picked up the wickets of Tim Bresnan (caught by Gautham Gambhir), Jos Buttler (bowled) and Graeme Swann (stumped by MS Dhoni), breaking the backbone of the English batting.

Harbhajan Singh finished with match-winning figures of 4-12 from his four overs and was named the Man of the Match.

#3 Rohit Sharma - 55* from 33 balls at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in 2012

Rohit Sharma played a match-winning innings against England in T20 World Cup 2012.

In a group against England in the T20 World Cup in 2012, India were 81-2 off 10.3 overs when Rohit Sharma came out to bat.

He added 38 runs for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir and 47 with Dhoni for the fourth to take the team to 170-4. Sharma played a mature knock of 55* from 33, including five boundaries and a maximum.

He looked at ease against a strong English bowling line-up comprising Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, Tim Bresnan, Steven Finn and Jade Dernbach. India won by 90 runs, and Rohit Sharma was named the man of the match.

