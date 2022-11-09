T20 World Cup 2022: 3 players who can be India's trump card in the semi-final against England

Team India will lock horns with England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The Men in Blue, who haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013, will be keen to beat Jos Buttler and Co. and move another step forward in a bid to win their second T20 World Cup title.

Team India topped the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with four wins from five games, with their only defeat coming at the hands of South Africa.

Despite playing some consistent cricket, India will be wary of skipper Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form with the bat at the top of the order. The Indian think tank will also have to choose between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeper role.

However, the Men in Blue will fancy themselves of a win, given that Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are in the form of their lives. The bowling unit has also done reasonably well in the competition and will hope to carry the momentum into the semi-final contest.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could be India's trump card in the semi-final against England.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar has been arguably India's best batter since making his international debut last year and has been consistent at the ongoing T20 World Cup as well.

He has been a spectacle to watch and has set the stage on fire with breathtaking knocks. The Mumbai Indians batter scored a quickfire 61* off 25 balls in the last game against Zimbabwe.

He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, with 225 runs, including three half-centuries, from five matches at an average of 75.

With his unconventional hitting abilities, Suryakumar can derail England's star-studded bowling attack and could be pivotal to the Men in Blue's chances of winning their first ICC trophy since 2013.

#Arshdeep Singh

With Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of the T20 World Cup, many had doubts about India's pace attack on Australian shores. But Arshdeep Singh has put all speculation to rest with some excellent displays of fast bowling.

The youngster, who made his international debut earlier this year, has grown with every passing game and is currently the side's lead pacer.

He is India's highest wicket-taker in the competition with 10 scalps from five games at an average of 14.10. His best performance came against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne, where he dismissed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to return with figures of 3/32.

The Punjab-born bowler will have to be at his absolute best if Rohit and Co. have to restrict England to a small total. Arshdeep could be India's trump card given his ability to bowl in different phases of the game.

#1 Virat Kohli

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Virat Kohli, who struggled for runs over the past two years, peaked during the Asia Cup 2022, a couple of months ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The former captain has been in breathtaking form ever since, leading the charge with the bat in the ongoing T20 competition. Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 246 runs from five games at an astronomical average of 123.

Kohli will once again look to fire with the bat against England as India eye a berth in the final.

