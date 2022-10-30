T20 World Cup 2022: 3 reasons why KL Rahul has to prove his worth vs South Africa

With scores of 4 and 9 in the two matches, KL Rahul has been one of Team India's worst performers in the 2022 T20 World Cup thus far.

Coming into the tournament, Rahul had amassed 51*, 57, 74 and 57 in his last four innings. The opener seemed to have found his form after a period of inconsistency characterized by a complete lack of intent, but the same issues have resurfaced on the big stage.

Rahul is under serious pressure from all corners of the cricketing fraternity heading into India's Super 12 clash against South Africa in Perth on Sunday, October 30. Here are three reasons why KL Rahul has to prove his worth against the Proteas.

#3 India's batting order is firing on all other cylinders

1st T20 International: India v South Africa

Apart from KL Rahul, India's batting wears a positive look. Captain Rohit Sharma compiled a well-paced fifty against the Netherlands after the early loss of his opening partner, who bizarrely refused to review an LBW decision that was clearly contentious. Even otherwise, Rohit has given the side fast starts more often than not.

Virat Kohli, with scores of 82* and 62*, has been India's best batter thus far. Suryakumar Yadav's intent and range have been the team's biggest saving grace in T20I cricket over the last year, with the batter making a splendid fifty against the Netherlands. Hardik Pandya contributed a calm 40 in the tournament opener, and there need not be any concerns over Dinesh Karthik's finishing ability.

The only issue for India right now is Rahul's form. As they move closer to the semi-finals, the 30-year-old needs to find his bearings and help the batting unit fire on all cylinders.

#2 India have capable alternatives

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's record as a No. 3 batter in the shortest format is only surpassed by his record as an opener. A player who has excelled in the role for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League as well as in the limited opportunities he has been granted in international cricket, Kohli is more than capable of piling on big runs at the top of the order.

In Rishabh Pant and Deepak Hooda, India have two middle-order batters who have been part of the setup for quite a while now. If they want to open with Rohit and Kohli, as they did with great success against England last year, either Pant or Hooda could slot into the middle order. While Pant will offer the side a destructive left-handed option, Hooda has been in excellent nick and can roll his arm over.

Rahul is important to India's T20I side, but he's not indispensable. India have capable alternatives, and while they're bound to give him a long rope, they might be forced to ring in the changes later in the T20 World Cup.

#1 KL Rahul needs to step up against the best teams in the world

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

It's no secret that KL Rahul is a shadow of himself against the best teams in the world.

In T20I cricket, he averages 27.10 against Australia, 26.89 against England and 8.75 against Pakistan, with his strike rate being well below 140 against all three oppositions. Rahul's numbers against New Zealand and South Africa are better, but the sample size for the Proteas is only two games. In comparison, his overall T20I numbers read an average of 38.39 and a strike rate of 139.43.

Rahul desperately needs a few good performances against the likes of South Africa to justify his immense talent. He simply hasn't been able to come up with the goods under the brightest lights, something that has to change immediately. The 30-year-old has very few memorable performances in international white-ball cricket, mostly because he hasn't been able to perform in ICC events.

Rahul might revive his T20 World Cup campaign against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh towards the end of the Super 12 stage, like he did last year. But before that, he simply has to prove his worth against South Africa's fearsome bowling attack.

