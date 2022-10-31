T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's defeat to South Africa 

Courtesy of a splendid bowling display and David Miller's invaluable knock, South Africa broke India's juggernaut to hand them their first loss at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. It proved to be a low-scoring affair between the two sides, which took place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

After opting to bat first, India got off to a dodgy start. The South African quicks enjoyed the pace and bounce in Perth as the Men in Blue lost half of their side with just 49 on board.

ICC @ICC



#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | : bit.ly/INDvSA-Super1 A thrilling win for South Africa and it takes them to the top of the table in Group 2 A thrilling win for South Africa and it takes them to the top of the table in Group 2 💪#INDvSA | #T20WorldCup | 📝: bit.ly/INDvSA-Super1 https://t.co/0TLFpUmAd7

Suryakumar Yadav (68 off 40) led the recovery, establishing his authority over the bowlers in typical fashion. Even as the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Ravichandran Ashwin took time to settle down, Yadav continued at a frenetic pace, leading to India's recovery and getting their total up to 133/9.

It was evident that this Perth wicket wasn't going to be easy for the batters and Arshdeep gave it back to South Africa when he sent back Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in his first over. Skipper Temba Bavuma fell too, leaving his side reeling at 24/3 inside the powerplay.

However, the duo of Aiden Markram and David Miller not only bailed the Proteas out of trouble but also stitched a match-changing partnership of 76 runs. Markram scored a well-made 41-ball 52 before getting holed out at deep mid-wicket.

However, scoring 59* from 46 balls, Miler remained unperturbed and took his side over the line with five wickets and two wickets in hand.

With the win, South Africa have now jumped to the top of the table with one foot firmly in place to seal the qualification spot.

The highly contested match between India and South Africa saw a slew of records being broken. Let's take a look at three of them in particular.

#1 David Miller now has the most 50+ scores while batting at No. 5 or below in T20Is

David Miller played a match-winning innings

South Africa's most experienced player in the World Cup, David Miller, played a well-paced innings to take his side home on Sunday. Coming in at No. 5, the southpaw remained unbeaten till the end and made a match-winning half-century.

It was Miller's seventh 50+ score while batting at No. 5 or below in T20Is. This is the most a player has recorded while batting at these positions.

Prior to Sunday, the record was six half-centuries, hit by Eoin Morgan and Shoaib Malik in T20Is.

#2 Arshdeep Singh becomes the first player to dismiss a particular batter thrice for ducks in T20Is

India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Arshdeep Singh once again did his bit with the ball. He gave India a promising start when he sent Quinton de Kock packing on his first ball. Minutes later, Arshdeep dismissed Rilee Rossouw on a two-ball duck as well.

However, due to Rossouw's dismissal, Arshdeep set a unique record. The left-armer became the first-ever player to dismiss a particular batter for a duck thrice in his T20I career.

Arshdeep got the better of Rossouw in the three-match T20I series at home a month ago as well, when he dismissed the 33-year-old twice for ducks, in the first two games in Kerala and Guwahati.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav now becomes the Indian with most 50+ scores while batting at No. 4 or lower in T20Is

Arguably the best T20 batter at the moment, Suryakumar Yadav is enjoying the form of his life for India. The Mumbai lad has been notching up runs consistently and was once again India's best batter.

Suryakumar struck a wonderful 40-ball 68 against South Africa on Sunday and racked up his 11th T20I half-century in the process. With his masterful 68, the right-hander has now scored the most 50+ T20I scores while batting at No. 4 or below for India.

It was SKY's ninth T20I 50+ score while batting in the middle-order (No. 4 or below). The previous record for scoring the most 50+ scores while batting in the middle-order for India was set by Yuvraj Singh, who smashed eight half-centuries in his T20I career.

Apart from this, Suryakumar reached another personal milestone as he also became the first Indian ever to smash more than 900 T20I runs in a single calendar year. The 32-year-old has amassed 935 runs at a strike rate of 183.7 in the 26 T20 internationals he has played so far this year.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes