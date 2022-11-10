T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that can be broken during India's semi-final clash against England 

In what is expected to be another fascinating affair, Team India are set to go up against England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Although India fared better than England in the group stage compared, a high-stakes "winner takes it all" contest like this always starts on an even keel. Moreover, history is also a bit against India when it comes to results at the business end of the ICC events.

Post 2013, India have failed to get past the semi-finals or finals of as many as five ICC events.

However, here lies another opportunity for India to stake their claim at the penultimate hurdle of the tournament. Pakistan have already sealed their place in the finals by beating New Zealand on Wednesday in Sydney.

With a place in the final in the offing, a cracking game of cricket beckons between India and England. The match in Adelaide offers both teams a chance to break a number of records as well. Let's take a look at the top three of them.

#3 Team India on the verge of playing the joint-most matches played in a year

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

When they step onto the field on Thursday, Team India will create history in world cricket as the Men in Blue will become the nation with the joint-most matches played in a single calendar year.

India, who have played 60 international games so far this year, will equal Australia's record of 61 international matches in 2009.

If the Rohit Sharma-led unit manages to win against England in the semi-finals, they will play their record 62nd game of the year on Sunday.

#2 Alex Hales can become only the third Englishman to score 2000 T20I runs

England v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

England's highest run-getter in the tournament so far, Alex Hales has a golden chance of becoming only the third Englishman to score 2000 runs in T20 internationals.

Hales currently has accumulated 1987 runs at an average of 30.11 and a strike rate of 137.03 in 73 innings. He requires only 13 more runs to breach the 2000-run mark.

The two other English players who have scored more than 2000 T20I runs are Jos Buttler (2496) and Eoin Morgan (2458).

#1 Virat Kohli can become the first player to reach 4000 runs in T20Is

India v Bangladesh - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli, who celebrated his 34th birthday last week, has already etched some remarkable records to his name. He will be on the verge of creating another personal milestone when he goes up against England in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Will Virat Kohli come up BIG once again, today? 🤔



#ViratKohli𓃵 #India #INDvENG #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter The King of the Adelaide Oval!Will Virat Kohli come up BIG once again, today? 🤔 The King of the Adelaide Oval! 👑Will Virat Kohli come up BIG once again, today? 🤔#ViratKohli𓃵 #India #INDvENG #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter https://t.co/ECIx5JhSiI

If the former Indian skipper manages to score at least 42 runs in the T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday, he will become the first-ever player in the world to amass 4000 runs in T20Is. Kohli, who has played 114 T20Is so far, has smashed 3958 runs at an immaculate average of 52.77 and a strike rate of 138.15.

In March 2021, Kohli also became the first batter ever to mount 3000 T20I runs.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : 0 votes