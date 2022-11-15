T20 World Cup 2022: 3 records that Suryakumar Yadav broke during this year's edition 

Despite being knocked out of the semi-finals, one of the major positives for Team India from the T20 World Cup 2022 was how well Suryakumar Yadav displayed his batting prowess against some of the world's best teams.

The Mumbai-born dasher, alongside Virat Kohli, was India's best batter in the recently concluded competition. Suryakumar's attacking approach and repertoire of exquisite strokeplay always kept opposition teams on their heels.

While the right-hander couldn't do much in the opening Super 12 clash against Pakistan, he put in a 'Man of the Match' performance with his 25-ball 51* against The Netherlands.

However, perhaps Suryakumar's best T20I innings came on a difficult Perth surface against South Africa's high-quality bowling attack. The World No. 1 ranked T20I batter was India's lone warrior in that particular game, making a splendid 40-ball 68 and taking India to a respectable total.

Suryakumar capped off the group stages with another quick-fire knock of 61* from 25 balls against Zimbabwe.

Undoubtedly, Suryakumar had a stellar individual campaign at the T20 World Cup, where he broke some records as well. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that Suryakumar broke during this year's edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup held in Australia.

#3 Suryakumar has now scored the most runs while batting at No. 4 or below in a single T20 World Cup edition

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India's talisman in the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav, scored a total of 239 runs at a handsome average of just under 60 in the six games he played in the tournament.

Suryakumar's 239 runs in the campaign is now the most a batter has amassed in a single T20 World Cup edition while batting at No. 4 or below.

The previous record was set by current Netherlands skipper Tom Cooper, who scored a total of 231 runs while batting at No. 4 for the Dutch team during the 2014 T20 World Cup held in Bangladesh.

#2 Suryakumar scored the most runs at death overs in the T20 World Cup 2022

India v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

While India's designated finishers in Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya (barring one game) failed to close out games on most occasions, Suryakumar unleashed his beast mode whenever he batted in the last few overs of an innings.

In fact, the 32-year old mustered as many as 88 runs off his runs in the tournament during the death overs, which was the most by any batter in the competition during that phase.

His accomplice Virat Kohli wasn't too far behind Suryakumar as the former Indian skipper too scored 84 runs in the last five overs during the course of the T20 World Cup.

#1 Suryakumar holds the highest strike rate in a T20 World Cup edition (minimum 100 balls played)

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Another significant personal milestone that the flamboyant batter has etched to his name is that Suryakumar now holds the record for having the highest individual strike rate in a single edition of a T20 World Cup (after facing a minimum of 100 balls).

Suryakumar hit his 239 runs after facing just 129 balls, which took his tournament strike rate to a record 189.68 - the highest strike rate by any batter after facing a minimum of 100 balls in all editions of the T20 World Cup.

The previous record was held by Australia's Mike Hussey, who mustered a total of 188 runs at a strike rate of 175.7 during the 2010 Men's T20 World Cup held in West Indies.

Poll : 0 votes