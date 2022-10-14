T20 World Cup 2022: 5 teams against whom Team India are undefeated

Team India will start their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. One year ago, India had an undefeated record in T20 World Cup matches against the Men in Green. However, that streak came to an end when Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While India's T20 World Cup winning streak against Pakistan no longer exists, there are five such nations participating in the upcoming mega event against whom India have never lost in T20 World Cup games.

Here's a list of the five teams against whom Team India have an undefeated record in T20 World Cup matches.

#1 Bangladesh

Bangladesh and India are in the same group in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

India have a 3-0 win-loss record against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue battled against Bangladesh for the first time in a T20 World Cup match in 2009. They won that game by 25 runs.

Five years later, India beat Bangladesh by eight wickets. In 2016, Bangladesh almost pulled off a win against India in the Super 10 round, but they eventually lost by one run.

India and Bangladesh are in the same group of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round. They will battle against each other for the fourth time in T20 World Cups on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval.

#2 Afghanistan

India have recorded some big wins against Afghanistan (Image: Getty)

Team India crossed swords with Afghanistan for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2010. They recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win in that match. Two years later, India beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in a group stage match.

India and Afghanistan battled in last year's T20 World Cup as well, where fifties from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma powered the Men in Blue to a 66-run victory.

#3 Ireland

India and Ireland have met only once in T20 World Cup matches (Image: Getty)

India and Ireland recently played a bilateral series against each other. The Irish team has never recorded a win against the Men in Blue in any format of the game.

The two teams have battled in the T20 World Cup once. It was back in 2009, where Team India beat Ireland by eight wickets in a group stage match.

#4 Namibia

Namibia qualified for the T20 World Cup last year in the UAE. They made it to the Super 12 round and played a match against India. As expected, the Men in Blue bulldozed their lower-ranked opponents.

Fans could witness another match between India and Namibia this year if the African outfit finishes second in Group A of the qualifying round.

#5 Scotland

Scotland were Team India's first opponents in the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, the match was abandoned due to rain. 14 years later, India and Scotland battled again in the T20 World Cup 2021, with the Men in Blue recording an eight-wicket win.

If Scotland top Group B in the qualifying round of the T20 World Cup, they can set up a clash with Team India in Melbourne on November 6.

